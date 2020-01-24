Star Trek spin-off reveals an “angry and guilty” Picard, says Patrick Stewart

It’s been virtually 20 years since Patrick Stewart final performed Jean-Luc Picard in live-action, and it sounds as if time has not been form to the legendary Star Trek character.

Final seen nonetheless captaining the united statesEnterprise on the conclusion of 2002 movie Star Trek: Nemesis, new spin-off sequence Star Trek: Picard will discover the now-retired Jean-Luc “discontented, angry, and guilty”, Stewart has revealed.

“Picard’s world is so different,” he informed HEARALPUBLICIST and different press. “He’s not a part of Starfleet, and the Federation additionally has been present process modifications… there are conflicting our bodies inside the Federation, and Starfleet appears to have some subterranean plans of the way it’s fleet needs to be used.

“Picard has walked away from it all, and is living on his chateau, growing grapes, living with the two wonderful people who care for him, and his dog, but he is discontented, angry, and guilty.”

The occasions of his final display outing Nemesis, which noticed the loss of life of long-standing Star Trek character Information (Brent Spiner), proceed to hang-out Picard within the new sequence, as Stewart defined. “He feels that he failed. Not only did he fail Starfleet and the Federation but he failed his great friend and colleague Data as well, that Data should have died when he [Picard] believes that it ought to have been him.”

Although it sounds as if Picard the character at the very least begins off in a relatively melancholy place, Stewart the actor described reprising his well-known function as a “considerably exhausting however very stimulating expertise”.

Star Trek: Picard producer says season 2 planning remains to be in early phases

“The man never left me, because we overlapped so strongly in the things that we believed in and the way we saw leadership,” he mentioned. “I didn’t discover it remotely difficult.

“What I did find challenging was when Jonathan [Frakes, returning as Will Riker] and Brent [Spiner] were there… they’re both very funny guys and they teased me quite a lot!”

CBS

One different problem for Stewart? Donning his Starfleet garb as soon as extra… “We have now one flashback the place I’m within the captain’s uniform, and I felt very uncomfortable,” he defined.

Star Trek: Picard is about 18 years after Nemesis and finds its lead character mourning not simply the loss of life of Information but additionally the destruction of Romulus, as referenced within the 2009 movie Star Trek.

Stewart shall be joined by fellow franchise veterans Brent Spiner (Information), Jeri Ryan (Seven of 9), Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), in addition to new solid additions Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal ‘Chris’ Rios), Isa Briones (Dahj), Alison Tablet (Dr Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker).

Star Trek: Picard launches on Friday 24th January on Amazon Prime Video