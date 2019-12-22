December 22, 2019 | 1:04pm | Up to date December 22, 2019 | 1:09pm

This was not the sequel he was searching for.

Actor Jake Cannavale, who performs a supporting function in Disney’s Star Wars internet sequence, “The Mandalorian,” isn’t any fan of the franchise’s newest big-screen providing.

Cannavale took to social media to trash “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — the most recent chapter within the sci-fi sequence.

“Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f–king failure,” Cannavale mentioned on Instagram, in keeping with Digital Spy.

Jake Cannavale Getty Photos

“There were more plot holes than there was plot,” the actor ranted. “The amount of ‘by the ways’ was absolutely infuriating. Rise of Skywalker (btw dumbass title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me.”

The put up was not obtainable Sunday, as a result of it was made as an Instagram Story, which disappears.

Cannavale, 24, performs Toro Calican, a younger wannabe bounty hunter, in a single episode of “The Mandalorian,” which Disney launched in November.

Some followers weren’t impressed along with his film evaluate, regardless of his Star Wars pedigree.

“I can’t believe nobody else has figured out that this talentless hack obviously posted his ‘opinion’ on the movie in order to gain some publicity,” one indignant Instagram consumer posted Sunday. “I mean, come on guys: he can’t actually be THIS stupid!”