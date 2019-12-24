Star Wars actor Warwick Davis wins his battle to build a 6ft wall around his £7m mansion

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 09:21 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 09:21 EST, 24 December 2019

The Star Wars actor Warwick Davis has received a battle along with his neighbours to guard his home from thieves.

He lodged plans along with his native council to construct a 6ft wall exterior of his £7million mansion to enhance safety after his caravan was stolen.

However neighbours and native councillors blasted the plans for his dwelling close to Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, claiming it was too ‘harsh’ and out of retaining with the realm.

The Harry Potter star then modified the plans to a Weldmesh fence, a hedge and gates which has now been permitted.

The actor needed to construct a wall to spice up safety at his dwelling after his caravan (pictured) was stolen

A basic impression of the gate size taken from the plans for Warwick Davis’s wall in a village close to Peterborough

Council case officer Debra Bell mentioned: ‘The appliance seeks planning permission for a safe boundary remedy to the entrance of the dwelling with brick piers and gates.

‘The appliance has been amended for the reason that authentic submission changing the proposed brick boundary partitions with Weldmesh fencing and hedge planting.

‘Officers have scrutinised the plans and have familiarised themselves with the location and surrounding space.’

However parish council clerk Janice Osborn, mentioned: ‘The wall is harsh and completely out of retaining with neighbouring properties and brings an unsuitable city word to a small nation village.

The Harry Potter star modified his plans to a Weldmesh fence (pictured), a hedge and gates which has now been permitted

Davis, 49, (pictured along with his household on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker movie premiere in London) moved to the village in 2013 so he may stay in a extra personal neighbourhood to keep away from the lime gentle

‘The stark wall is dangerous to the looks of the road scene.

‘The wall is larger than 1.8m and the gates even taller, these are too excessive.

‘The council understands the necessity to tidy up the present boundary hedge and for safety and would recommend decrease, brick constructed (not rendered) wall can be much less obtrusive, probably with some planting in entrance or behind to melt it and that as an alternative of strong gates, iron gates are thought-about just like the subsequent door property.’

Tim Alban, a Huntingdonshire district councillor, who lives close by, additionally raised considerations, and mentioned: ‘The adjoining properties are fronted by hedges and and to interchange the hedge at this property can be out of retaining with the vista alongside this part.

The size of the construction that will likely be constructed. Davis, 49, moved to the village in 2013

‘Hedges present a precious pure filter towards air pollution.

‘If a wall is required for safety, maybe a compromise may very well be that it’s constructed throughout the grounds of the property, behind the hedge?’

Davis, 49, moved to the village in 2013 so he may stay in a extra personal neighbourhood to keep away from the lime gentle.

The actor mentioned on the time: ‘I had followers knocking on the door in any respect hours wanting posters signed and photos taken with me.

‘I am at all times completely happy to signal autographs when I’m working or out and about, however it’s not on for folks to show up on the home.

‘It isn’t honest on my household.

‘So we’ve moved to a extra rural space the place nobody is aware of us.

Shortly after constructing his new dwelling, the actor’s white touring caravan was stolen in 2015

‘How lengthy it is going to final earlier than the followers discover out is one other matter.’

He bought land within the village for £455,000 which on the time had a three-bedroom dwelling on it.

However he rapidly lodged plans to demolish it and construct a brand new seven-bed pad full with a cinema, recording sales space and a elevate.

Shortly after constructing his new dwelling, the actor’s white touring caravan was stolen in 2015.

The 49-year-old despatched out no less than half a dozen messages calling for members of the general public to assist find the Swift Archway Cranford 545 and begged for the ‘sentimental gadgets’ it accommodates to be returned.

The council have now given the plans the go-ahead which is able to permit him to lastly full his dream property.

Outlining the council’s resolution, Huntingdonshire Council mentioned: ‘The proposed growth is taken into account to be compliant with the related nationwide and native coverage.

‘It will not have a dangerous influence upon the character and look of the realm and wouldn’t have a considerably detrimental influence upon the amenity of neighbours.’