Star Wars animated characters we want to see in live-action

Take a ballot amongst Star Wars followers asking which animated character they’d most prefer to see make the leap to live-action, and odds are good that Ahsoka Tano could be proper on the prime of the record. The younger Pressure consumer we first met as a Padawan in The Clone Wars has led a wealthy life in animation over the course of greater than a decade, and whereas her adventures there may not but be performed, live-action appears to be calling with growing power.

Very similar to Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka is a personality viewers have seen develop up earlier than their eyes as she advanced from snippy younger apprentice to Jedi commander to rogue Pressure consumer who denounced her Jedi ties and have become an ally of the Insurgent Alliance. We have seen a lot of her youth in such element that generally it looks like a live-action model may need nothing new to say. That is not true, although, as a result of we nonetheless do not know a lot about Ahsoka’s life through the time of the unique trilogy and past. Maybe an look within the second or third season of The Mandalorian may shed some mild on that.