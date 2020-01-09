Star Wars: Classic character death in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ confirmed

A traditional Star Wars character was killed off within the franchise’s newest film The Rise of Skywalker – but it surely seems many missed it.

Whereas the ultimate instalment of the Skywalker saga noticed each Leia Organa and Kylo Ren meet their maker, in addition to Palpatine (once more), one other Resistance hero didn’t survive the battle with the First Order.

Nien Nunb, who first appeared in Return of the Jedi as a Sullustan arms supplier who joined the Insurgent Alliance to free his homeland from the Empire, is the hero who handed away.

As he adopted the Resistance into battle above Exegol for the ultimate combat with Palpatine’s Sith armada, his ship is seen happening.

It may not have been acknowledged within the film itself, however Nunb’s dying has been confirmed by Rae Carson, creator of The Rise of Skywalker: Expanded Version.

RIP Nien — Rae Carson (@raecarson) January 6, 2020

After author Bryan Younger tweeted an image of Nien Nunb, with the phrases: “Godspeed, Rebel. 1983-2019,” Carson responded with: “RIP Nien.”

If that wasn’t sufficient of a affirmation, after Younger responded to Carson’s tweet, saying he was glad she chimed in, “otherwise people would tell me I was mistaken,” Carson mentioned: “Yeah, I think it’s pretty clear from the movie (upon careful watching), so I feel comfortable confirming. Props to you for noticing!”

Younger identified that Nunb’s ship went down “just before the Jedi reach out” to Rey.

Yeah, I feel it is fairly clear from the film (upon cautious watching), so I really feel snug confirming. Props to you for noticing! — Rae Carson (@raecarson) January 6, 2020

Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is lastly out, the franchise is popping its consideration to the longer term.

Based on Making Star Wars, the subsequent film saga within the Disney franchise will happen within the Excessive Republic period, some 400 years earlier than the Skywalker saga.

That includes Yoda as a Jedi, however not the smart outdated determine followers know him as at the moment, sources near Making Star Wars say the new saga is about throughout a time that the Sith’s “Rule of Two” has been established by Darth Bane.