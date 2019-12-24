‘Star Wars’: Disney cuts same-sex kiss from ‘Rise of Skywalker’ in Singapore

Disney has minimize a short scene of two girls kissing from the theatrical launch of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Singapore.

The ultimate movie within the Skywalker saga options the primary same-sex kiss within the franchise’s historical past, which takes place when two girls are seen embracing amongst a wider crowd of characters.

Because the BBC experiences, Singapore’s media regulatory physique minimize the scene to ensure that the movie to keep away from receiving a better age score. With out the kiss, the movie receives a PG-13 score in Singapore.

Whereas it’s unclear what score the movie would have had if the same-sex scene was included, the same-sex teen romcom Love Simon was rated R21 by the Infocomm Media Growth Authority (IMDA) in 2018.

The identical score was obtained in Singapore by Brokeback Mountain, which hits cinemas in 2006.

“The applicant has omitted a brief scene which under the film classification guidelines would require a higher rating,” mentioned a spokesperson from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Growth Authority.

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (Image: Alamy)

Similar-sex marriages are usually not recognised in Singapore and homosexual intercourse is unlawful though the regulation just isn’t enforced.

The kiss reportedly prevented censoring in China, however was eliminated within the United Arab Emirates.

It comes after The Rise of Skywalker grew to become the worst reviewed Star Wars film since The Phantom Menace upon launch final week.

In a three-star assessment, NME’s Alex Flood described the movie as a “a sufficiently satisfying finale that gives fans exactly what they want”.

Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams has since responded to the criticism, claiming that it’s “void of nuance and compassion“.