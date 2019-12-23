Star Wars fans are going bonkers over this Rise of Skywalker cameo

Lucasfilm / Disney

Tano is without doubt one of the extra advanced (and badass) characters in all of Star Wars lore, being a Power person and ex-Padawan who just isn’t, actually, a Jedi Knight. As seen in Clone Wars (which isn’t technically canon, having been created earlier than Lucasfilm was bought by Disney), she was the Padawan learner of Anakin Skywalker, assigned to him by none apart from Grasp Yoda himself. The 2 went on many adventures collectively regardless of continuously butting heads, the results of a contact of hotheadedness on the a part of them each.

The important thing occasion within the lifetime of Tano: the bombing of the Jedi Temple, for which she was framed and solid out of the Jedi Order. Though Anakin finally cleared her identify, Tano declined a proposal to rejoin the Order, as an alternative putting out on her personal path. The character was noteworthy for being a powerful feminine presence in Star Wars earlier than Rey was even a twinkle in Mickey Mouse — er, J.J. Abrams’ eye, and for serving as a wonderful foil for Anakin over the course of Clone Wars‘ run.

The character resurfaced within the Disney XD animated collection Star Wars Rebels, cementing her place within the franchise’s post-Disney canon and including an fascinating new wrinkle to her characterization. She is the one Power person recognized to wield a white lightsaber, which she selected particularly to broadcast her non-affiliation with the Jedi or the Sith.

Whereas Tano’s Rise of Skywalker cameo appeared to counsel that there could be a spot for the character in future Star Wars movies, it is essential to notice that the “voices of Jedi past” all had one essential factor in widespread: they belong to characters who’re, you already know, lifeless. This suggests that in some unspecified time in the future between the occasions of Rebels (which takes place 5 years earlier than the unique trilogy) and Rise of Skywalker, Tano should have met her finish… though, as we all know, no person’s ever actually gone.

Maybe super-producer Kevin Feige, who oversees the Marvel Cinematic Universe and who has been tasked with producing at the least one future Star Wars flick, will do what he does greatest and discover an superior method to embrace the character that tons of followers wish to see within the characteristic that he has cooking. For now, although, mentioned followers will simply should be content material with realizing that Tano really existed in the principle Star Wars continuity; heck, for all we all know, it was her vibrant, rebellious vitality that gave Rey that final little push that she wanted to stand up and defeat Emperor Palpatine as soon as and for all. You already know what? Till any person tells us in any other case, we’ll go forward and roll with that.