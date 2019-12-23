Star Wars’ John Boyega seems to confirm Rise of Skywalker fan theory

John Boyega has dropped a serious trace that appears to substantiate the fan concept that his Star Wars character, Finn, is Power-sensitive.

Posting on Twitter, Boyega mentioned: “No… Finn wasn’t going to say I love you before sinking.”

The remark refers to a scene in The Rise of Skywalker when Finn is caught in a quicksand-like entice, and tries to say one thing essential to Rey (Daisy Ridley) earlier than he’s fully submerged.

Whereas some followers have speculated that Finn was about to profess his love for his Jedi good friend – following by with a romantic dynamic that was first hinted at when the characters had been launched in 2015’s The Power Awakens – others have prompt that he was truly going to say that he was blessed with Power-sensitivity.

The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams has reportedly prompt this concept often is the case, apparently telling a fan after a Q&A that Finn had certainly supposed to inform Rey that he was Power-sensitive – though the movie itself by no means reveals this data.

On the earth of Star Wars, all the things is guided by the Power, a non secular present that runs all through the dwelling universe. Characters who’re Power-sensitive are gifted with particular powers, and those that are most attuned to the Power can develop into lightsaber-wielding Jedi.

There are a number of clues that Finn may be Power-sensitive already laid within the collection. In The Rise of Skywalker, Finn speaks reverently about The Power to Jannah (Naomi Ackie), and later scenes suggest he’s tapping right into a reference to the Power.

John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran in Star Wars: The Final Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)

One other trace may be seen in The Power Awakens, when he (considerably efficiently) wields a lightsaber in a struggle – one thing we very not often see non-Jedi do.

Whereas some followers have doubts whether or not Finn, a reformed Stormtrooper, has the potential to develop into a Jedi, there are present examples within the Star Wars universe of Power-sensitive characters taking up different roles, such because the Power-sensitive monk Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) in 2016’s Rogue One.

Whereas the way forward for the collection stays unclear, many Star Wars followers will probably be hoping that Boyega will return in one other instalment – which might give us the prospect to seek out out simply how robust the power is with Finn…

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is out in cinemas now