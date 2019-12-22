Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac says Rise of Skywalker might not be the end of Poe Dameron after all

In press for brand new Star Wars sequel The Rise of Skywalker, collection leads Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac have been fairly clear about one factor – that is the tip of their characters’ tales, with little to no likelihood of Rey, Finn or Poe cropping up once more in future films or in Disney spin-offs and the like.

Or at the least that’s what we thought. As a result of now, Isaac has surprisingly recommended that the door might be open for him to return at some point in spite of everything, following within the footsteps of authentic trilogy star Harrison Ford, who got here again for 2015’s The Pressure Awakens after many years away from the franchise.

“This is the end of The Poe,” Isaac informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

“However clearly you by no means know the place issues go. I’m certain Harrison additionally didn’t think about that he was going to be coming again 30 years later.

“For now, it’s the tip,” he mentioned.

In different phrases, don’t maintain your breath for a Poe return, but it surely is potential down the road – even when that does imply we now have to attend a number of many years to see him bounce in an X-Wing as soon as extra.

For now, Isaac says he’s blissful to have despatched Poe off with a film that explored his backstory somewhat extra.

“I was excited to shed some light on his shady past,” he mentioned. “Yeah, that was a fun dynamic that we found with Keri Russell’s Zorri.”

And usually talking, he’s not sorry to be waving goodbye to Star Wars, whether or not it’s endlessly or simply “for now.”

“It was always designed as this three-movie trilogy,” he mentioned. “So it feels right to conclude it now.”

And who is aware of? For Poe and for Isaac, perhaps this finish will at some point seem like simply one other starting…

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is in UK cinemas now