Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 on Disney+ release date, episodes and rumors

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the lengthy working laptop animated collection set between Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, ran for six seasons earlier than coming to an abrupt finish in 2014. The present centered on a younger Anakin Skywalker as he navigated working with the Jedi Order, and it spent as a lot time centered on political intrigue because it did on the battlefield. The Clone Wars launched dozens of latest characters to the Star Wars universe, and it resurrected a number of others. Certainly one of its biggest contributions to the canon is that it gave much-needed depth to an period of the saga that, by many accounts, significantly lacked it. And it made Anakin’s final resolution to maneuver to the Darkish Facet infinitely extra tragic.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the corporate made the choice to maneuver in a brand new course — one which centered on the persevering with Skywalker saga and the adventures of a ragtag group of heroes post-Revenge of the Sith. However The Clone Wars was by no means forgotten, and in 2018 it was introduced that the a lot beloved collection could be returning for a seventh and remaining season to tie up its many free ends. This is every little thing we find out about season 7.