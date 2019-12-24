Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 on Disney+ release date, episodes and rumors

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the lengthy working laptop animated collection set between Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, ran for six seasons earlier than coming to an abrupt finish in 2014. The present centered on a younger Anakin Skywalker as he navigated working with the Jedi Order, and it spent as a lot time centered on political intrigue because it did on the battlefield. The Clone Wars launched dozens of latest characters to the Star Wars universe, and it resurrected a number of others. Certainly one of its biggest contributions to the canon is that it gave much-needed depth to an period of the saga that, by many accounts, significantly lacked it. And it made Anakin’s final resolution to maneuver to the Darkish Facet infinitely extra tragic.
When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the corporate made the choice to maneuver in a brand new course — one which centered on the persevering with Skywalker saga and the adventures of a ragtag group of heroes post-Revenge of the Sith. However The Clone Wars was by no means forgotten, and in 2018 it was introduced that the a lot beloved collection could be returning for a seventh and remaining season to tie up its many free ends. This is every little thing we find out about season 7.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 premiere date
Throughout a tenth anniversary panel at San Diego Comedian-Con in 2018, Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ supervising director Dave Filoni made the announcement that the collection could be returning to the small display screen, set to debut on Disney in February 2020. In accordance with the present’s IMDb web page, the seventh season of The Clone Wars can be comprised of simply 12 episodes, one lower than its sixth season, which bowed out (seemingly without end) in March 2014. Prior seasons have run between 20 and 22 episodes, usually premiering within the fall and working by way of the spring season. So for Clone Wars followers, this abridged seventh season is considerably bittersweet.
The shortened season doesn’t suggest the story will endure, nonetheless. The Clone Wars‘ 13-episode sixth season — launched on Netflix underneath the subtitle “The Lost Missions” — managed to delve into Order 66, in addition to a superb portion of Yoda’s backstory. There’s a lot that may be executed in 12 episodes, and with Filoni (whose writing and directing background contains The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Mandalorian) on the present’s helm, it is definitely in succesful palms.
The solid of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7
There will not be an official solid listing for Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 but, however based mostly on its first full trailer, lots of the present’s authentic solid will certainly be returning. Ashley Eckstein, who voiced fan favourite Ahsoka Tano on each The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, which ran from 2014 to 2018, has not solely been confirmed, however she informed CBR in 2018 that Dave Filoni had “done his best to bring back a lot of the key people that were a part of the show, pretty much all the cast members and then also some of the main crew members.” Becoming a member of Eckstein are Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Dee Bradley Baker as Rex, and Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan.
Through the Star Wars: The Clone Wars panel on the Star Wars Celebration, a second trailer was launched, and Sam Witwer, who voices the resurrected Darth Maul, was confirmed for the brand new season. It is also anticipated that each Tom Kane (Yoda) and Matthew Wooden (Basic Grievous) will return. Then there’s the query of who will play Palpatine — Tim Curry took over in 2012, following the dying of authentic voice actor Ian Abercrombie, however big-screen Palpatine Ian McDiarmid picked up the position for Rebels in 2015, so there is not any telling who will wind up truly taking it.
The place does The Clone Wars match into the Star Wars universe?
Canonically, Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection takes place through the three years between the movies Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. It focuses totally on the Republic’s clone military and the Separatists, led by Depend Dooku. Though a superb portion of the collection offers with particular person battles, the place The Clone Wars actually triumphs is in its exploration of political intrigue. The collection delved into not solely the interior workings of the Republic and Separatists, however these of a number of particular person races as properly, together with the Mandalorians.
Thus far, we have seen the results of occasions depicted in The Clone Wars on Star Wars Rebels, significantly in relation to Ahsoka’s future endeavors. When Disney premiered The Mandalorian in 2019, the present made a number of callbacks to prior movies and collection, together with the looks of a Mandalorian by the identify of Paz Vizla — a reputation which bears a putting resemblance to Pre Vizsla, the chief of the extremist group Loss of life Watch.
Clone Wars’ lengthy hiatus and the ultimate season
The revival of Star Wars: The Clone Wars after such an extended hiatus could not at first have appeared just like the logical subsequent transfer for the franchise, however it’s sort of on par with the present’s previous. After its preliminary five-season run on Cartoon Community, The Clone Wars acquired a cancellation discover, with a number of episodes nonetheless in improvement. These episodes ultimately made their strategy to Netflix within the type of the collection’ sixth season, subtitled “The Lost Missions,” however followers have lengthy since begged for extra.
In 2014, collection author Brent Friedman tweeted that not solely had all of season 7 been written, however so too had season eight. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy informed the Los Angeles Instances in December 2019 that the corporate truly does hearken to its followers (even when these followers are particularly vocal concerning the franchise’s inventive choices). “It does matter what they say and what they care about,” she defined when discussing The Clone Wars. “All of those things play a role in our decision making.” For supervising director Dave Filoni, the present’s seventh season will formally conclude the undertaking he started with George Lucas so a few years in the past. “There could be stories after that that take place with a lot of those characters,” he informed Leisure Weekly. “However particularly for me directing Clone Wars, being that palms on, I wrote and directed the ultimate 4 episodes. It is the tip of one thing I really feel actually good about.”
What is the plot of Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7?
When Star Wars: The Clone Wars resulted in 2014, a number of storylines remained unfinished. Following the collection’ preliminary cancellation, a minimum of a few these have been addressed in supplemental works. In Star Wars: Darkish Disciple, writer Christie Golden explores the grey space of the Power in a narrative centered on former Sith acolyte Asajj Ventress and Jedi Knight Quinlan Vos. Likewise, the comedian collection Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir will get into Maul’s historical past and units the stage for his reappearance in Solo: A Star Wars Story. However there are nonetheless different tales from The Clone Wars which have but to seek out their conclusion.
The 2019 Star Wars Celebration Clone Wars panel mentioned three arcs that may kind the idea of the present’s seventh season: “The Bad Batch,” “Ahsoka’s Walkabout,” and “The Siege of Mandalore.” Within the new season premiere, in line with the seventh season’s IMDb web page, “Obi-Wan and Anakin investigate a mysterious death of a Jedi Master on Utapau, and uncover a secret Separatist weapons deal the likes of which they have never seen before.”
The Ahsoka story
When season 6 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended, many followers have been left questioning one factor: what occurred to Ahsoka Tano? Anakin’s former Padawan walked away from the Jedi Order after she was framed for the bombing of the Jedi Temple on Coruscant. She was seen once more in Star Wars Rebels, at first utilizing the codename Fulcrum. However what concerning the time in between?
Two large Ahsoka issues occurred in 2016, starting with Star Wars Celebration Europe. Throughout a panel devoted to the character, it was revealed that following her exit from the Jedi Order, Ahsoka headed to Coruscant’s seedy stage 1313 and joined forces with Nyx Okami, a smuggler who would develop into her romantic accomplice for a time. The panel additionally speculated as to how Ahsoka was in a position to escape Order 66 (it concerned a bunch of wolves).
Creator E.Okay. Johnston additional delved into issues together with her novel Ahsoka, which fairly properly bridges the hole between the character’s time in The Clone Wars and Rebels. In accordance with the novel, it was former Clone Trooper Rex who saved her, and after staging their deaths, Ahsoka set out on a path that may in the end lead her to Bail Organa and the Rebel, in addition to a brand new set of lightsabers.
The unfinished Mandalore arc
The largest unfinished storyline from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is that of the Siege of Mandalore. On the finish of the sixths season, Darth Maul and the Shadow Collective have taken management of the planet. In a delayed response, the Republic sends the 501st clone battalion, led by Ahsoka, Obi-Wan, and Anakin, to face off towards Maul and his Collective. Because the occasions of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith start, Obi-Wan and Anakin are pressured to bail on the Siege with a purpose to rescue Chancellor Palpatine from Basic Grievous’ forces.
As for Ahsoka and the 501st. they do battle with Maul, and Ahsoka faces off towards him one on one. Maul is ready to escape, nonetheless, when Ahsoka has to decide on between ending his life and saving Rex’s. The Republic is profitable, however not with out value — Mandalore comes underneath the rule of the brand new Galactic Empire and was a coaching hub for brand spanking new cadets. The planet’s mercenary practices are outlawed, and each its historical past and its residents are practically worn out. On the 2019 Star Wars Celebration, voice actor Sam Witwer mentioned that he “was shocked” when he noticed the finished storyline, which leaves little doubt that The Clone Wars will exit with a bang.
Is there a trailer for Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7?
The primary trailer for the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars was launched on the 2018 San Diego Comedian-Con, and though there wasn’t an unbelievable quantity of latest footage included — “I only had four shots,” Dave Filoni defined, “so I couldn’t make much of a trailer” — it did accomplish two issues. The primary, clearly, is that it confirmed that Star Wars followers might do just about something they set their minds (and social media accounts) to with the hashtag #clonewarssaved. The second is it signaled the emotional reunion between Ahsoka Tano and her former Jedi grasp, Anakin Skywalker.
The trailer launched on the 2019 Star Wars celebration had extra footage — “I have more shots now” — and a fair larger dose of emotion. In it, we get a glimpse of Ahsoka’s time in Coruscant’s underbelly, together with an introduction to her new allies. Clone Power 99 (the “Bad Batch”) will get an official reveal, Ahsoka lays her palms on some new and improved lightsabers, and her epic battle with Maul is ready up.
