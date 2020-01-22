Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 premieres on Disney Plus in February 2020

STAR WARS REBELS – “The Future of the Force” – The rebels study that the Inquisitors are looking for out Power-sensitive kids, and so they work collectively to guard the younger ones from the Inquisitors’ pursuit. This episode of “Star Wars Rebels” airs Wednesday, December 2 (9:30 PM – 10:00 PM ET/PT) on Disney XD. (Disney XD) AHSOKA, KANAN

The brand new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is coming to Disney Plus in February 2020. Star Wars introduced the ultimate season launch date and likewise shared the brand new trailer.

The brand new season of The Clone Wars will premiere on Disney Plus on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. We thought it was going to take a bit bit longer than that to see the brand new season, nevertheless it’s good to see Disney rolling out new content material after the launch and the discharge of The Mandalorian on the finish of 2019.

This season is technically season 7 of The Clone Wars. The present had ended after season 6, however then Disney determined to deliver the present again for one final season to wrap up all of the storylines and tie up all of the free ends.

Watch the trailer under!

The primary six seasons of The Clone Wars are actually streaming on Disney Plus. We extremely advocate you accomplish that earlier than the seventh and ultimate season is launched on the streaming service. You may as well watch The Clone Wars film on the streaming service, as properly.

The Clone Wars season 7 premieres on Disney Plus on Friday, Feb. 21. Will you be watching?