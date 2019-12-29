Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker repeats atop the box office for a second straight weekend with $72M

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Disney and LucasFilm’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continued its dominance on the field workplace for a second straight weekend, whereas Cats is poised for a giant loss.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker took the highest spot this weekend with $72 million, based on Field Workplace Mojo.

Cats dropped to eighth place with $four.eight million, and whereas it is solely a 27% drop from its disastrous $6.6 million opening, it is nonetheless poised to lose a minimum of $71 million, based on Deadline.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remained in four,406 theaters, incomes a strong per-screen common of $16,341 in its second weekend, dropping 59.four% from final weekend’s $177.three million debut.

Its home haul is now at $361.eight million, with a further $363 million from overseas territories for $704.three million worldwide.

Whereas it is already the eighth highest grossing film of the yr on the home field workplace after simply two weeks, its 10-day haul remains to be behind its two predecessors.

2015’s Star Wars: The Power Awakens earned $540 million after 10 days in theaters, whereas 2017’s Star Wars: The Final Jedi earned $368.1 million over the identical interval.

Nonetheless, The Rise of Skywalker will seemingly proceed to climb up the home charts, the place it would seemingly land in third place on the home field workplace.

It appears unlikely that it will likely be capable of surpass the highest two films of the yr, The Lion King ($543.6 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($858.three million).

Cats’ second weekend haul of $four.eight million brings its lackluster home tally to $16.three million, with a worldwide haul of $36.9 million.

Deadline reviews that if Cats would not attain a minimum of $100 million worldwide ($40 million home, $60 million overseas), which seems unlikely after the primary two weeks, it would lose a minimum of $71 million.

These figures are primarily based on the estimated $90 million funds plus a worldwide publicity and promoting spend of roughly $115 million.

Sony’s Jumanji: The Subsequent Stage truly posted a 33.2% enhance in its third weekend, staying put in second place with $33.5 million with Sony’s Little Girls debuting in third with $16.5 million from three,308 theaters for a $four,995 per-screen common.

Frozen II dropped to fourth place with $16.5 million with its $421.2 million home take already surpassing the $400 million haul of the unique, with animated newcomer Spies In Disguises debuting in fifth place with $13.2 million with a middling $three,769 per-screen common from three,502 theaters.

The highest 10 is rounded out by Knives Out ($9.7 million), Uncut Gems, which expanded to 2,348 theaters nationwide after a restricted debut ($9.5 million), Cats ($four.eight million), Bombshell ($four.7 million) and Richard Jewell ($three million).