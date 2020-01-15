News

Starbucks brings mobile-only pickup store to Toronto

January 15, 2020
A brand new, futuristic Starbucks coming to Toronto. And — shock, shock! — it doesn’t have seating for individuals who view espresso outlets as transportable workplaces.

Beginning Feb. four, Starbucks might be opening its first Canadian Pickup retailer in Toronto’s Commerce Courtroom — the placement would be the first-of-its form in Canada and solely the second on the earth.

Developed with a unique buyer in thoughts, the Pickup retailer is for individuals who use their Starbucks app to order and pay. In truth, the shop is exclusive in that it has a smaller retailer footprint, doesn’t supply seating however nonetheless gives the complete beverage and meals menu discovered at different Starbucks cafes.

Firm officers name it a “game changer” because the Pickup retailer’s major ordering and fee technique is Starbucks Cellular Order&Pay — prospects can open their Starbucks app, choose PICKUP-Commerce Courtroom after which construct their order from the menu. Prospects will know precisely when their order is prepared through a digital board that shows order standing. We marvel in case your title will nonetheless be written in your cup!

— Starbucks Pickup retailer, Feb. four, 25 King St. W., Commerce Courtroom, Monday-Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

