Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies worldwide

The issue I’ve with this sport is that it’s a blatant plagiarization of Harvest Moon to the purpose the place you may truly take authorized motion in opposition to it. It’s NOT simply impressed by Harvest Moon, it copies each single side of it, even some sprites look copy-pasted. I used to be very upset as a result of I assumed I purchased I nice authentic farming sport however as an alternative I simply replayed the very same sport I already had on my GBA.