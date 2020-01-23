Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies worldwide

The success of Stardew Valley has been astounding and really a lot nicely deserved. The sport, developed by sport designer Eric Barone, has shifted over 10 million copies worldwide throughout platforms which is a mighty feat. The information was shared up the sport’s official web site. Stardew Valley is accessible proper now on the Nintendo Change eShop.
Properly deserved. A improbable sport. I’ve clocked over 80 hours on the Change model alone.
Ah… I assumed he did every little thing by himself. However yeah nonetheless spectacular work he did.
The issue I’ve with this sport is that it’s a blatant plagiarization of Harvest Moon to the purpose the place you may truly take authorized motion in opposition to it. It’s NOT simply impressed by Harvest Moon, it copies each single side of it, even some sprites look copy-pasted. I used to be very upset as a result of I assumed I purchased I nice authentic farming sport however as an alternative I simply replayed the very same sport I already had on my GBA.
They really feel like 2 very completely different video games to me. Do you’ve got some examples? I haven’t been in a position to make any connections.
Despite the fact that i’ve a digital copy on the change I additionally need a bodily copy for the change with the multiplayer replace and different updates on cartridge and I’ll purchase once more x2.
