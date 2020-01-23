News

Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies worldwide

January 23, 2020
2 Min Read

The success of Stardew Valley has been astounding and really a lot properly deserved. The sport, developed by sport designer Eric Barone, has shifted over 10 million copies worldwide throughout platforms which is a mighty feat. The information was shared up the sport’s official web site. Stardew Valley is offered proper now on the Nintendo Swap eShop.

Since launch, the sport has offered over 10 million copies worldwide.

