Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies worldwide

The success of Stardew Valley has been astounding and really a lot properly deserved. The sport, developed by sport designer Eric Barone, has shifted over 10 million copies worldwide throughout platforms which is a mighty feat. The information was shared up the sport’s official web site. Stardew Valley is offered proper now on the Nintendo Swap eShop.
