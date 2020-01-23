Stardew Valley Has Surpassed 10 Million Copies Sold as of 2020

Following its debut in 2016, the Harvest Moon impressed Stardew Valley has surpassed 10 million copies bought. Developed by sport designer Eric Barone, who goes by the moniker ConcernedApe, this simulation sport has garnered vital reward through the years, along with its wildly profitable gross sales. It has appeared on numerous platforms together with PC, Xbox One, iOS, Nintendo Change, PS4, and even PS Vita (#VitaLives).

Growth on Stardew Valley started round 2012, throughout which Barone “taught himself the necessary skills to produce the game’s music, art, programming, and design.” Since then, it’s been translated into numerous languages together with Spanish, Russian, and Japanese, and has gotten a myriad of free updates. Whereas the vast majority of Stardew Valley was developed completely as a one-man operation, for a few of the sport’s newer updates, Barone lastly enlisted the assistance of some extra folks.

Just lately, Stardew Valley obtained a significant multiplayer replace for PS4, permitting as much as 4 gamers to farm with each other on-line. This is without doubt one of the few parts of the sport developed externally, with the assistance of Tom Coxon of Chucklefish, which additionally serves as the sport’s writer.

In Stardew Valley, you tackle the function of a personality who’s tasked with taking good care of your deceased grandfather’s farm. However farming isn’t the one factor you are able to do. You’ll be able to head to town to socialize with different NPCs, craft gadgets, and even develop romantic relationships and have kids. Along with the farming and sim facets, there are additionally sections that require primary fight, very like Minecraft or Terraria.

Have you ever given Stardew Valley a attempt? It’s out there to obtain on PS4 proper now.

[Source: ConcernedApe via DualShockers]