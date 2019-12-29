Stars beat Avs in shootout 3-2 in Colorado’s fourth loss in five games

DALLAS — Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored in a shootout, Ben Bishop stopped 41 photographs and the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche Three-2 Saturday night time.

Pavelski opened the shootout by scoring on Philipp Grubauer, and Bishop adopted with two saves. Radulov bested Grubauer with a low shot to finish it.

Grubauer stopped 38 photographs, together with six in extra time. The Avalanche killed an influence play within the further interval.

Tyler Seguin and Denis Gurianov scored for the Stars.

J.T. Compher and Ian Cole scored for the Avalanche.

Colorado misplaced for the fourth time in 5 video games (1-Three-1) however held onto second place within the Pacific Division. Dallas broke a two-game skid and moved forward of Winnipeg into third within the division.

John Klingberg had an help on every of the Stars’ two objectives. Matt Nieto assisted on Colorado’s first two objectives.

Dallas scored on its first shot on aim at 1:08 of the primary interval. Klingberg left the puck within the slot, the place Radulov picked it up and despatched a backhand go to Seguin simply to the left of the web for a simple aim.

Compher tied it with 1:02 left within the first. He picked up the rebound of Nieto’s backhand shot from low on the best wall and put a snap shot previous Bishop.

Cole gave the Avalanche their first lead at 7:19 of the second interval. He reached to knock down the puck along with his left hand, and it fell in entrance of him within the left faceoff circle, the place he despatched a wrist shot into the web.

Two minutes later, MacKinnon hit the best submit with a backhand. The Avalanche had a 19-10 benefit in photographs on aim within the second.

Grubauer shut down Dallas for greater than 40 minutes earlier than Gurianov tied it at 1:25 of the third interval. His slap shot from the highest of the best circle hit Cole and fluttered over Grubauer’s proper shoulder.

Within the third, Colorado’s Cale Makar hit a submit, and Bishop stopped Matt Calvert on a short-handed 2-on-1 break.

NOTES: Seguin has 5 objectives and an help within the final 5 video games. He had solely six objectives within the first 34 video games. Seguin scored no less than 26 objectives in every of his first seven seasons with the Stars. … Colorado gained solely four of 14 faceoffs (29 p.c) within the first interval. LW Gabriel Landeskog had three of the profitable faceoffs in 4 makes an attempt. Dallas C Jason Dickinson gained all three of his faceoffs within the first. … Colorado C Nathan MacKinnon’s tripping penalty in extra time was solely his fourth minor penalty this season.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Start a two-game homestand on Tuesday towards Winnipeg.

Stars: Journey to Arizona for a sport on Sunday.