A 31-year-old Colorado Division of Corrections officer was arrested Friday in Fountain in reference to a sexual assault on a 14-year-old.

Fountain police mentioned Khurtis Maasch of Colorado Springs was arrested on 5 felony expenses: two counts of sexual assault on a baby and three counts of web luring of a kid. He was being held within the El Paso County jail.

Fountain police mentioned they began investigating a report Dec. 20 14-year-old had been sexually assaulted. The police consider there is perhaps different victims.

Police are asking anybody with info or anybody who is perhaps a sufferer to name Sgt. Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918 or Detective Robyn Abrams at 719-382-4289. Folks can stay nameless and name the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.