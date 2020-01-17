Statue Of Unity Will Create Rs 1 Lakh Crore Economic Ecosystem: Minister

Piyush Goyal met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar later

Kevadiya, Gujarat:

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Friday that the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue at Kevadiya in Gujarat, would create an “economic ecosystem” value Rs one lakh crore in coming years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the large statue of Vallabhbhai Patel, the nation’s first residence minister, on October 31, 2018.

“I see the Statue of Unity creating an economic ecosystem around it worth at least Rs one lakh crore in the years to come,” the railway minister informed reporters.

Mr Goyal, who took a inventory of the development of a brand new railway station at Kevadiya and laying of a brand new line connecting the city with Vadodara, introduced that high-speed shuttle trains will function between the 2 stations.

“Laying of tracks has already begun at some spots. Work would start on other stretches by March….Once it is connected with the mainline (at Vadodara), tourists from across the country would be able to come Kevadiya,” he stated.

“We are planning to implement “hub and spokes” model. People arriving at the mainline (Vadodara) would be ferried to Kevadiya using fast trains on the sub-line, so that people can reach here in very little time. We would run such shuttle services throughout the day,” the railway minister stated.

He expressed confidence that land acquisition for Kevadiya-Vadodara railway line can be accomplished by March.

Later, Mr Goyal met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar and reviewed the progress of assorted railway initiatives in Gujarat, an official launch stated.