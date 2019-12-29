Stay-at-home mother, 30, loses more than SIX STONE in just a year

By Milly Vincent For Mailonline

A brand new mom has reworked her life by dropping six and a half stone after ditching the lunchtime McDonald’s drive by way of for wholesome alternate options.

Heather Blair, 30, from Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, discovered herself reaching her highest weight of 19 stone after the load slowly crept on on account of dangerous habits all through her 20s.

However after struggling extreme morning illness from March 2018 throughout her being pregnant together with her son and dropping one and a half stone, the brand new mom determined she would take her weight reduction into her personal arms.

The ultimate enhance of motivation got here final Christmas when Ms Blair noticed a photograph of herself obscuring the Christmas tree and searching ‘fatter than Santa’, stories The Mirror.



Now 12st 7lb Ms Blair hopes she will encourage different stay-at-home moms to attain their weight reduction objectives.

Ms Blair mentioned: ‘Once I take a look at images of me from this time final yr it is laborious to think about how I ever bought that huge.

‘However now I am right here I wish to inform my story to encourage any stay-at-home mums that any excuses are solely in your head. I am proof that anybody can do that. Anybody can turn out to be the individual they wish to be.’

With no train, a food plan of takeaways and her days spent at a desk as a healthcare administrator the mom realised she had grown bigger as she struggled to squeeze right into a measurement 20 pair of trousers.

Ms Blair resorted to chopping the labels out of her garments, so her companion Craig did not see the sizes, and shopping for from the maternity part – previous to her being pregnant.

Accomplice Craig did not appear to thoughts as Heather’s garments sizes grew by the yr

Regardless of her weight achieve Ms Blair mentioned that she had been fortunately residing life earlier than the transformation, having fun with going out with pals for dinner.

After having child Ollie the mom regained a few of the weight she had misplaced all through being pregnant

Her companion Craig of 12 years didn’t achieve weight regardless of the variety of takeaways.

She instructed The Mirror: ‘I actually by no means cooked and Craig did not thoughts. He by no means placed on weight as a result of he had an energetic job engaged on the railways.

‘And he did not appear to thoughts as my garments sizes grew by the yr.’

When she fell pregnant in March 2018 the load loss attributable to morning illness sparked the concept that reducing weight was attainable.

‘It was the primary time I might ever misplaced correct weight and, whereas it wasn’t the route I might have chosen, that undoubtedly sowed a seed in my head.’ Ms Blair instructed The Mirror.

After having child Ollie the mom regained a few of the weight she had misplaced all through being pregnant.

It was when she noticed herself wanting ‘large’ within the photograph in entrance of the Christmas tree that she determined to hitch Weight Watchers on the advice of her good friend – signing up on January 1st 2019.

By her 30th birthday in November she discovered she had bought right down to a measurement 12.

On the programme she discovered she ‘by no means as soon as felt disadvantaged’, as a substitute studying to prepare dinner more healthy variations of the fattening meals she as soon as liked.

Ms Blair mentioned she doesn’t miss something about her previous life and that her relationship together with her long-term companion (left) has reached new highs

Busy together with her new born the mom selected to not take up train, as a substitute dropping the load by way of controlling her food plan.

Ms Blair mentioned she doesn’t miss something about her previous life and that her relationship together with her long-term companion has reached new highs.

Including: ‘Seeing images of me this Christmas wanting half the girl I used to be simply 12 months in the past is superb. So 2020 goes to be a brand new daybreak. I am unable to wait.’