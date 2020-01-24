Steep Rise In Outflow Of Illegal Migrants Post CAA: Border Security Force

The Border Safety Pressure stated there was a big rise in outflow of unlawful migrants publish CAA

Kolkata:

The Border Safety Pressure or BSF stated at the moment substantial improve within the outflow of unlawful Bangladeshi migrants to their house nation has been recorded over the previous one month, following the enactment of the Citizenship Modification Act or CAA.

A prime official of the paramilitary pressure stated concern among the many unlawful settlers, publish the enactment of the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), appears to have triggered this outflow.

“There has been substantial increase in outflow of illegal Bangladeshi migrants to the bordering country in last one month…. In January alone, we had apprehended 268 illegal Bangladeshi migrants, most of whom were trying to sneak into the neighbouring country,” BSF Inspector Common (South Bengal Frontier) YB Khurania instructed reporters.

