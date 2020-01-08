Stella McCartney is mocked for suggesting Joaquin Phoenix is an eco-hero for re-using the same tux

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

British dressmaker Stella McCartney has been mocked after she praised the Joker star Joaquin Phoenix following his pledge to put on the identical tuxedo to all awards occasions this yr.

The 48-year-old from Lambeth, London, shared an image of Phoenix, 45, holding his Golden Globe award, after he scooped the prize for his efficiency as Arthur Fleck.

McCartney, who has additionally lately launched a collaboration with American songstress Taylor Swift, had made Phoenix’s swimsuit for the ceremony.

Praising the actor she tweeted: ‘This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella’.

Golden Globe’s host Ricky Gervais had beforehand warned stars in attendance to not use the platform to make political speeches and claimed most of them ‘didn’t have a clue about actual individuals’.

When receiving his award Phoenix touched on the local weather emergency and famous using non-public jets by many celebrities.

Twitter customers couldn’t comprise their disbelief at McCartney’s tweet and lots of stated they needed to take a re-examination to verify if it was really actual.

One use stated: ‘B***** to the fireman, the police, ambulance services, soldiers, charity workers, doctors, nurses, carers..no the real hero is a man who wears one tux for a whole season’.

One other replied: ‘I wore the same boots throughout ALL of Desert Storm working on the flight deck of the USS Saratoga! I realize now just how gauche that was.’

Some joked that he was ‘making a sacrifice’ by carrying the identical swimsuit greater than as soon as, whereas others couldn’t consider how ‘out of touch’ the tweet was.

One other added: ‘He’s wearing a suit more than once. Ghandi, Mother Teresa, Nelson Mandela take a seat a new hero is in town’.