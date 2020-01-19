Steph & Dom solve your sex, love & life troubles: My boyfriend thinks I prioritise work over him 

TV’s Steph and Dom Parker, 52 and 54, draw on their 21 years of marriage to resolve your relationship issues . .

Q: I’m 44 and have been with my boyfriend for 18 months. I really like him, however there’s one huge space of pressure. I work at a advertising company and the hours are fairly lengthy. I don’t often get out of the workplace till 7.30pm, or typically a lot later. Nevertheless, he works for himself in IT, so has extra free time. He’s at all times asking to select me up after work at 6pm, which I completely can not do. And he will get aggravated I can solely ever meet him ‘late’.

Anyway, all of it blew up final week as a result of I needed to cancel an evening along with his associates, and he known as me a workaholic.

We have been purported to be going to theirs for dinner, however I received caught up in a disaster on the workplace. My boss would have been completely livid if I’d upped and left, however my boyfriend was so cross with me for embarrassing him.

What ought to I do?

STEPH SAYS: Firstly, I feel it’s necessary to acknowledge and congratulate you on having a profitable and fulfilling profession. Simply getting on the ladder is hard sufficient, not to mention managing to climb it with no finish of rivals nipping at your heels the entire method. So, I salute you.

Your demanding job is a mirrored image of the laborious work it’s important to put in and the expertise you clearly have. In your letter, you don’t complain in regards to the lengthy hours you’re employed — you complain about your boyfriend’s response to these hours.

From the place I’m sitting, it’s clear that you just take pleasure in having a demanding function and are motivated by its challenges and the rewards it brings. It additionally sounds that your must be within the workplace late just isn’t prone to change any time quickly. So, what might be modified? The person! It sounds to me like your associate is making an attempt to undermine you, and, worse, that he’s succeeding.

Do you suppose he would possibly really feel threatened by your profession success? As an alternative of being pleased with you and impressed by your achievements, he’s utilizing them towards you.

It sounds to me as if he thinks you’re extra profitable, each financially and by way of standing. Even when this isn’t the case, he appears to don’t have any want to be with a high-flyer.

His actions are these of a person who’s each selfish and deeply insecure.

Like a petulant baby he needs your consideration on a regular basis. He doesn’t wish to share you with anybody else, even your boss. This isn’t wholesome — and it’s not serving to you.

I’m sorry to be blunt, however this relationship just isn’t working for both of you.

His calls for in your consideration are, frankly, juvenile and unacceptable. I do know this sounds harsh however please hear me once I say this isn’t match. You have to be courageous and robust and stroll away from it.

I counsel you clarify to him, what you’ve defined to us in your letter. You’ll really feel unhappy, however additionally, you will really feel reduction and an enormous sense of freedom.

DOM SAYS: What a tough scenario. You’re not being reduce a variety of slack.

It’s sounds to me such as you’re proper on the prime of your recreation. You’re 44 and, professionally, I’d have thought that meant you’re going full pelt at work.

There’s nothing unsuitable with that. It’s necessary to be at your greatest and to offer it 100 per cent.

I’ve to say, I do imagine this chap is being unreasonable and never very accommodating to you in any respect.

This enterprise along with his associates — nicely, it doesn’t appear an excessive amount of to ask so that you can do that at weekends. You don’t point out having to work on Saturday or Sunday, however absolutely even should you do must, then you possibly can put an occasional dinner within the diary and mark it down as a time without work?

If the issue is that this group of pals at all times meet on a Friday, and have executed for the final 20 years, nicely, robust, they’ll merely have to vary that with regards to your flip.

You’ve been collectively for 18 months, fairly lengthy sufficient to know if you’ll be appropriate long run.

It’s quite crunch time at your age. That is the second to resolve whether or not or not issues are going to get extra severe. Paramount in that call, after all, is how glad your present associate makes you. You actually do must query if this individual goes to make you cheerful sooner or later.

Your boyfriend sees that your work is extra necessary to you then he’s, and he doesn’t prefer it. Effectively, I say he’s unsuitable. It’s fully applicable that you just set extra retailer by the profession you’ve spent many years constructing than by a chap you’ve been with for lower than two years.

He’s behaving badly. It’s all very ‘me, me, me’. You’re being chastised for not being out there when he finishes work. It’s his associates you’re letting down.

However what about his duty to you? He’s not respecting you and your dedication to your job. I’ve associates who work lengthy hours, and there’s an understanding from their associate that they won’t be house till 8pm or 9pm.

That’s merely the best way their lives work. I dare say in the event that they have been requested to waltz out of the workplace to attend a cocktail party in the course of a disaster, they’d suppose their associate had gone stark staring mad.

That stated, if you’re consistently working so laborious, it does appear affordable to ask your boss for a little bit give together with the take. Perhaps you possibly can ask if it was attainable to depart early at 6pm at some point every week.

It might then be as much as you the way you spent that further time. Maybe you wish to spend it with this chap.

Or maybe not. It appears to me that he’s being egocentric and self-indulgent and failing to see the larger image. It is best to concentrate on that now. Is that this the way you need the remainder of your life to look?

Solely the reply to that one. Good luck in understanding what it’s that may make you really glad.

