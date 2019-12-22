Steph & Dom solve your sex, love & life troubles: My partner’s been seeing an old flame! 

TV’S Steph and Dom Parker, 52 and 54, draw on their 21 years of marriage to unravel your relationship issues . . .

Q: Yearly we get invited to the identical couple’s home for Christmas drinks. They’re my husband’s college buddies. It’s at all times a giant occasion. We’re all in our early 40s and it’s the one time we get to catch up. Or that was what I believed.

One of many visitors is an ex of my husband. They met in school and lived collectively for a number of years. She left him for another person. He was heartbroken, however we met and married at 32. She remains to be single and may be very glamorous. I’ve a busy educating job, so can’t compete along with her.

I believed they solely noticed one another every year at this occasion. Nevertheless it seems she takes him for a boozy lunch for his birthday yearly. We’ve been married 9 years and he by no means advised me.

I really feel betrayed and am sleeping within the spare room. I actually love him, however I really feel horrible. Ought to I depart him?

STEPH SAYS: I’ve to say, my coronary heart began to sink as I learn this — after which it carried on sinking. This actually is a dagger to the soul and I’m so sorry for you. Any lady could be suspicious of the way in which your husband has behaved.

I’m fairly positive he would have advised you he didn’t let you understand about these lunches as a result of there’s nothing to it — and that he knew you’ll overreact in the way in which he’ll declare you might be doing now.

No, I’m not shopping for that. Not a little bit of it! None of that is your fault. You each know that — and, frankly, it’s offensive to you to make use of such a poor excuse.

Nothing he says goes to make you’re feeling any higher. Your husband is solely answerable for this example, and no man or lady ought to ever make you’re feeling this fashion.

For the file, I don’t suppose he was having an affair. I believe if this lady needed him, she may have him. She just isn’t the issue right here. Each lady is aware of it’s verboten to have clandestine conferences with one other lady’s husband, so she’s not somebody I’d invite for dinner, however I don’t suppose you’ve acquired an actual predator in your patch. Relatively, I believe you’ve acquired a narcissist who enjoys the truth that your husband remains to be hung up on her.

And, sadly, that’s the coronary heart of the issue. If he didn’t nonetheless secretly hanker after her, and in the event that they had been simply buddies, there could be no motive to maintain it from you. However he did.

It is a main betrayal and I’m afraid it’s going to solely worsen. Your husband ought to be attempting to maneuver mountains to win your coronary heart again, however I worry he doesn’t even understand how catastrophic this example is for you.

You’ve proven such braveness to jot down to us, and you’re going to have to carry on to that power for somewhat longer. It’s seemingly your husband nonetheless has deep emotions for this lady, emotions he has harboured for a very long time. There’s nothing you may have achieved to keep away from this, however you do deserve higher.

Kick him out till the New Yr!

So what to do? I believe it’s worthwhile to ask him to offer you some house over Christmas. Ask him to maneuver out. (Under no circumstances should you permit your property.)

Inform him you don’t need to discuss to him or see him till the New Yr, by which period you’ll each have a a lot clearer view of the place you each need to be — I really hope that’s collectively.

Please be brutally sincere. Your husband must be positive he doesn’t want he had been elsewhere, and it’s a must to be sure to are rooting for your self and never your marriage.

There’s a large distinction.

DOM SAYS: Properly, I have to say, I’m terribly disillusioned in your husband. I at all times attempt to see each side of issues, however I do suppose it’s a poor present from him.

Whether or not one can or can’t be buddies with one’s ex just isn’t the problem right here (and it’s by no means a clear-cut factor), the problem is honesty. To find, as you could have, that your husband has withheld this from you for years is a blow certainly.

I completely perceive you’d be discombulated by this. How may you not be? Your husband has been mendacity to you for 9 years. For nearly a decade, he has been having secret assignations with one other lady.

Has he been having an affair? Properly, I’m afraid I can’t know the reply to that one, however I believe that deep down you do.

Assume again and ask your self, did he behave oddly yearly round his birthday? These boozy lunches at all times came about then. It’s fully doable that they had been by no means intimate, however that doesn’t imply nothing untoward came about. It did!

The actual fact stays that he went off and had a jolly afternoon with an previous flame, then got here dwelling and stated nothing. Which means he lied to you on the very least by ommission.

Let’s face it, until he remained in stony silence for days afterwards, he can have chatted to you about his day and he can have lied; 9 instances (in all probability extra, as absolutely this occurred earlier than you had been married, too).

I discover this lack of honesty laborious to forgive. Your husband has put one other lady first. This isn’t a wedding. Marriage is a dedication to 1 particular person — they don’t seem to be simply crucial particular person, they’re the one vital particular person. For the file, it ought to matter not one jot how glamorous this lady is. The truth is that while you love somebody, after a whilst you merely cease seeing the surface of that particular person.

He’s lied to you for nearly a decade

I guarantee you that’s true, however I do perceive any lady may really feel dowdy by comparability if a supermodel wafted previous and flirted along with her husband.

You say you’re feeling horrible: properly, you shouldn’t. You’ve achieved nothing fallacious. Your husband, nevertheless, ought to be feeling fairly shabby.

So what must you do? I don’t suppose you need to depart him, no, however I do suppose you need to let him go if he desires. Inform him his dishonesty has harm you deeply.

Inform him that if he needs to be with this different lady, he’s free to go. Then wait. Give him the liberty to decide on, and respect his resolution. If he loves you, he’ll keep and rebuild the belief — and his previous flame will likely be historical past!

When you’ve got a query you’d like Steph and Dom to sort out, write to: [email protected] dailymail.co.uk