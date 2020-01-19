News TV SHOWS

Stephanie McMahon & Nikki Cross Share A Moment Backstage

January 19, 2020
1 Min Read

Stephanie McMahon won’t be round backstage as a lot as she as soon as was. Apparently, she’s been capable of develop into fairly pleasant with Nikki Cross.

WWE On BT Sport’s Twitter account posted a video of Stephanie McMahon and Nikki Cross sharing a second. They did a pouncing tiger pose to one another and have been all smiles. McMahon mentioned that Cross belongs to America now.

The video was posted together with the next caption:

We’re so right here for the @StephMcMahon and @NikkiCrossWWE friendship

We completely love this!

Stephanie McMahon does plenty of outreach actions and Nikki Cross has appeared at a number of of these. They may have gotten to know one another that method, however they’ve definitely appeared to spark fairly a friendship.



Increase goes the dynamite!

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment