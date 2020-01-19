Stephanie McMahon Reveals Moment With Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair Before WrestleMania

Stephanie McMahon may be very happy with WWE’s Ladies’s Division. She has been an advocate for the ladies of WWE and acquired to witness WrestleMania 35’s all-female principal occasion with satisfaction.

Whereas talking to WWE The Bump, Stephanie McMahon mentioned how huge of a deal it was for ladies to principal even WrestleMania. She additionally revealed a dialogue she had with the ladies in the primary occasion earlier than they carried out on the present of reveals.

“Thank you to every single woman who has ever stepped foot in what we call the squared circle,” McMahon graciously talked about. “From any independent promotion, from anywhere, ever since the beginning of wrestling in the world. A huge thanks also goes to, of course, the way that we started training and recruiting our women, and that, of course, is my husband, Triple H, for hiring the first-ever female coach at the Performance Center. All the changes really started there. Then, you go to our fans, who really made the movement happen in the WWE with the #GiveDivasAChance.” “Being a mom of three girls, and having them grow up in this business, I actually said to Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair before their match at WrestleMania 35, I called them over and I thanked them because my three girls would be sitting in the front row later that night, watching our women as the main event, simply because that’s the way it is.” “It wasn’t a match buried in the middle of the card. It wasn’t the same portrayal that I grew up with when I was younger. These women are being featured in the main event because they are the biggest stars, with the biggest storyline, and they were right where they deserved to be. Anybody can be anything they want to be. It’s so important, especially for girls and women to know that they can do anything they want to do, but they have to work hard and believe in themselves.”

We’ll must see when ladies principal occasion one other WrestleMania occasion. Stephanie McMahon’s satisfaction for a way far the WWE Ladies’s Division in all probability received’t diminish a lot in any respect when it does occur.

