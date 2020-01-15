Stephanie McMahon Set To Star In Upcoming WWE Series

WWE has numerous content material on tv and on-line. They’re including to that checklist of applications as Quibi launches.

Quibi is an upcoming video streaming website that may host a wide selection of exhibits. A type of applications is a reboot of Reno 911 and WWE’s Battle Like A Lady will be part of that lineup.

Stephanie McMahon is about to star on this new Battle Like A Lady sequence together with different feminine WWE Superstars. The official press launch for the upcoming Quibi present says:

In every episode of Battle Like a Lady, Stephanie McMahon pairs a WWE Celebrity with a younger lady scuffling with a private challenge that has been holding her again. The WWE Superstars draw from their very own life experiences to assist their trainees overcome obstacles and develop into harder, stronger and more healthy variations of their former selves in and out.

Shot on the WWE Efficiency Middle, this sequence will embody a number of Superstars reminiscent of Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Aptitude, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch and Natalya. No debut date was offered for this sequence.