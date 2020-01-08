Stephen Fry to present BBC documentary inspired by Fantastic Beasts

Get able to be taught the whole lot it is advisable to find out about Nifflers and Erumpents – BBC One has simply commissioned Incredible Beasts: A Pure Historical past, a brand new documentary offered by Stephen Fry and impressed by JK Rowling’s Wizarding World.

Viewers will likely be transported to many a magical place, from the halls of Hogwarts to the key corridors of the Pure Historical past Museum, as they uncover extra concerning the fascinating creatures, actual and imagined, which have captivated our imaginations down the years.

Fry is greater than skilled at apparating followers into the Wizarding World. The actor and presenter famously narrated all seven of the UK variations of the Harry Potter audiobooks, so he is aware of tips on how to seize their magic.

The documentary is the results of a collaboration between the BBC, Warner Bros and London’s Pure Historical past Museum and also will function a companion exhibition on the Pure Historical past Museum entitled Incredible Beasts: The Surprise of Nature. The formidable enterprise is ready to open in spring 2020 and the documentary will give viewers an unique have a look at the cross-media show.

When is Incredible Beasts three launched?

A launch date for Incredible Beasts: A Pure Historical past is but to be confirmed, however we’ll replace you as we all know extra