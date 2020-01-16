STEPHEN GLOVER: There’s no need for a ding-dong, but Big Ben SHOULD ring out for Brexit 

January 31 will likely be a giant day. We depart the European Union. In reality, we gained’t actually, as Britain will proceed to pay billions into the EU finances and obey EU legislation in the course of the transition interval, which Boris Johnson has assured us gained’t last more than a yr.

However let’s not quibble. Symbolically we’re leaving, even when technically we’re not. Brexiteers will likely be comfortable in various levels. I think numerous Remainers gained’t be significantly sad. However some will.

So ought to Huge Ben, which is present process restoration together with the tower by which it’s housed, be revived at a supposed value of £500,000 in order that it will probably strike 11 bongs at 11pm? The rationale it’s not 12am, by the way, is that we’re an hour behind Europe. We depart at midnight European time.

And will church bells up and down the nation ring out in pleasure to have fun our launch from the EU after 47 years — likely inflicting grief and anguish to a few of our fellow countrymen who voted Stay?

A view on the clock face of ‘Huge Ben’ in Central London, Britain, 15 January 2020. Brexit campaigners have lead lobbied for the bell contained in the tower to chime, for the primary time since restoration work has taken place, on 31 January 2020 to mark the UK leaving the European Union

Brexiteer Tory MPs are flexing their muscular tissues. Bishops are expressing alarm. Nigel Farage is planning to throw the occasion to finish all events in Parliament Sq..

In the meantime, a Lib Dem peer by the title of Lord Greaves thinks official celebrations to mark Brexit may upset Remainers and EU residents, and result in scenes paying homage to Nazi Germany. A contact excessive? A teeny-weeny bit exaggerated?

In brief, the way of our departure threatens to be as divisive and fractious because the nightmarish previous three-and-a-half years have been.

Could I recommend a manner ahead that recognises the immense significance of January 31 with out rubbing the noses of dedicated Remainers within the dust? It includes letting Huge Ben bong, and protecting nationwide bell-ringing to a minimal.

he new cable being connected to the chiming bell with Huge Ben behind Rehang of the chimming bells, St Stephens Tower, Homes of Parliament, Westminster

Huge Ben is a nationwide image. When it strikes the hour — although it’s principally silent in the course of the absurdly extended four-year restoration of the Elizabeth Tower — it marks out time for the British State.

Nobody thinks, on listening to the inimitable sound of Huge Ben, of celebration. It’s simply formidably there — by means of wars, successive governments and political upheavals, because it was when our grandparents have been alive, and their grandparents earlier than them.

That’s the reason, even whereas the tower that homes it’s being lengthily restored (I count on the Chinese language may construct a dozen model new replicas in 4 years), Huge Ben has been allowed to strike on Remembrance Sunday and New Yr’s Eve.

Why not on the day we depart the European Union? Our departure is a big nationwide occasion, whether or not you prefer it or not, and that’s what Huge Ben is within the enterprise of noting.

A banner positioned by anti Brexit campaigners outdoors Parliament in London, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. The Huge Ben bell of Britain’s Parliament has been largely silent since 2017 whereas its iconic clock tower undergoes four-years of renovation

There’s little question that in the course of the Could administration the authorities did their damnedest to make sure Huge Ben wouldn’t ring out on Brexit day, which was initially supposed to be March 31 final yr.

Speaker John Bercow (who was chairman of a physique referred to as the Home of Commons Fee, which oversees such issues) was predictably opposed.

Sadly, even within the Boris Johnson period, the powers that be have been doing their finest to make sure there aren’t any bongs on January 31.

The brand new Commons Fee initially introduced that urgent Huge Ben into non permanent motion would value £120,000. That determine shortly rose to an implausibly excessive £500,000.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and the Fee appear to be doing their utmost to throw as many spanners as they will discover into the works

A brief ground that was expensively put in to permit Huge Ben to herald the New Yr has been eliminated, and must get replaced. Why? Certainly a wise individual in favour of enabling the bells to ring would have stored the ground in place.

A technique and one other, the brand new speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, and the Fee appear to be doing their utmost to throw as many spanners as they will discover into the works.

However, inspired by Mr Johnson, a crowdfunding scheme to boost the cash is now below manner, although the foot-dragging Fee says it might be ‘unprecedented’ for it to just accept public donations.

The Fee has additionally indicated that it’ll want two weeks’ discover to get Huge Ben bonging. Which means the money-raisers — Tory MP Mark Francois is among the many prime movers — have to get their skates on.

Tory MP Mark Francois (pictured above) is among the many prime movers. The Fee mentioned it wants two weeks discover for the bell to ring

I hope the cash is raised — although I doubt whether or not as a lot as half 1,000,000 kilos is actually wanted — and that somebody will put a few fireworks below the ‘can’t do’ Speaker and the hidebound Fee.

It’s not the largest problem on the planet, in fact, nevertheless it appears proper that the nation’s clock ought to observe such a historic incidence within the nation’s life.

Ringing church bells throughout the nation is one other matter. This historically occurs on the finish of a warfare, or to commemorate such an occasion, as occurred in 2015 on the 70th anniversary of the tip of World Battle II.

It’s an act of celebration and, for the spiritual, an event to present because of God, and to supply prayers to Him, after being delivered from an amazing hazard.

Lots of people will assume Brexit is simply such an event — a chance to rejoice at escaping from the restrictive maw of Brussels. That’s definitely how I really feel.

Pictured above is a GoFundMe web page from totally different elements of the nation which can be elevating cash for Huge Ben to bong

The difficulty is that a few of our fellow residents assume in a different way. For them, January 31 will likely be a day of mourning. I hope time will show their fears unfounded. I imagine Britain will prosper, and I’m positive individuals will proceed to go to Europe as simply and naturally they’ve at all times executed.

However at this exact second a whole lot of triumphalist bell-ringing wouldn’t symbolize delicate behaviour by exultant Leavers in the direction of morose Remainers.

In any case, it merely gained’t occur. I do know that in my house city of Oxford (70 per cent Stay) not a single church bell will clang. It’s much more possible that the EU flag will likely be flown at half-mast.

That mentioned, if individuals wish to ring bells in overwhelmingly Go away areas, why shouldn’t they be allowed to take action, so long as the native vicar is agreeable?

Maybe a peal of bells will ring out from the attractive parish church of Boston in Lincolnshire, by which city 75 per cent of the inhabitants voted Go away.

Such festivities, the place they happen, must be organised spontaneously and domestically, and with none taint of braggadocio. Brexiteers ought to keep in mind that not everybody shares their euphoria.

By the way in which, Remainer bishops — a few of whom have been laying down the legislation in opposition to bell-ringing — would do effectively to maintain out of it. They need to additionally keep in mind that analysis suggests the next proportion of Anglican churchgoers voted Go away than the final inhabitants.

Nationally, let it’s Huge Ben that ushers on this momentous change in its dignified and inscrutable manner. If I have been a Remainer, I feel I might welcome it.

One way or the other that acquainted bong would inform me new period had opened and that, at any charge for the foreseeable future, there was no going again. A purpose, not less than, for hoping for the perfect.

As for Brexiteers, higher ring church bells throughout the nation in ten years’ time when their desires have been fulfilled. This isn’t the second for crowing if this nation’s horrible divisions are going to be healed.