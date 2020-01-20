STEPHEN GLOVER: Yes, Lord Hall steadied the ship at the BBC – but he has left it weaker 

Tony Corridor was having a pleasing time working the Royal Opera Home in 2013 when he acquired the decision to rescue the BBC, which had acquired itself into a multitude. The Company had made the headlines, fairly than reporting them, by refusing to run a programme investigating intercourse abuse allegations in opposition to Jimmy Savile.

A BBC2 Newsnight report had additionally incorrectly implicated Tory grandee Lord McAlpine in one other intercourse abuse scandal. George Entwistle, director-general for lower than two months, fell on his sword.

Now, practically seven years after getting into Mr Entwistle’s little-worn sneakers, Lord Corridor is leaving the Beeb for what looks like an agreeable function chairing the Nationwide Gallery. Some will say he deserves this ultimate accolade on the finish of a distinguished profession.

Unquestionably, he managed to regular the ship after assuming management on the BBC. He’s a clean and intelligent man, and a seasoned administrator. Merely surviving as director-general has been no imply feat.

He has some achievements to his title. On his watch the BBC has stored tempo with technological innovation — for instance in growing its typically admirable iPlayer.

However there’s a sturdy argument that the Company in 2020 is basically weaker than when he took over. Whoever succeeds him will inherit an in-tray bulging with mind-boggling issues considerably better than these Lord Corridor needed to deal with.

These superior difficulties are largely of Auntie’s — and Lord Corridor’s — making. Relations with authorities are as unhealthy as they’ve been because the 1980s, and Boris Johnson has been questioning whether or not the licence payment needs to be junked. It has additionally been embroiled in a row over its gender pay hole.

In the meantime, a revolution is going down which calls into query the BBC’s long-term survival. The younger are barely watching tv in its conventional kind. New streaming companies equipped by Netflix and Amazon are build up huge audiences.

Contemplate this. When Lord Corridor acquired his toes below the desk, Netflix was tentatively starting to broaden into the UK. Now some 12 million British households subscribe to its streaming service.

It is tough to keep away from the conclusion that the Beeb has been fixated by its personal self-generated controversies, whereas an upheaval has been going down which can remodel the best way during which tv is watched.

The primary self-inflicted wound issues the pay hole between the salaries of female and male ‘stars’. When the Authorities insisted these salaries be printed, Lord Corridor mentioned it could be a ‘poacher’s constitution’, with industrial channels providing BBC ‘expertise’ more cash.

That did not occur. What was revealed, nevertheless, is that the bloated forms of the BBC was typically paying males way more than ladies for related or equivalent jobs.

For instance, on Radio four’s Right now programme John Humphrys earned as much as £649,999 a 12 months (the BBC launched the figures in bands fairly than giving exact quantities), which included his function on Mastermind. Nick Robinson acquired as much as £299,999. However the ready and skilled Sarah Montague was paid lower than £150,000.

Not surprisingly, she went ballistic and, after an extended battle, has simply been awarded £400,000 in compensation. Presenter Samira Ahmed is in line for £700,000 again pay after not too long ago successful a case in opposition to the BBC for being short-changed compared to Jeremy Vine for comparable work.

The BBC faces a invoice working into hundreds of thousands for claims by different feminine employees. It’s all licence payers’ cash, after all. Many will suppose that the actual downside was not that ladies had been paid too little, however that males had been paid an excessive amount of by the requirements of public service. It is completely true Lord Corridor did not create this downside, however he was sluggish to react when it blew up. One consequence, during which he has colluded, is that just about each plum job that comes up on the BBC now has to go to a girl.

One other black mark is the BBC’s determination to deprive practically 4 million pensioners aged over 75 of a free TV licence. Solely the poorest will proceed to obtain help, leaving many aged folks below monetary strain.

Right here, the blame needs to be shared with George Osborne who, in 2015, demanded that the BBC ought to settle for duty for the subsidy. But when the then Chancellor was at fault in making the Company tackle welfare provision, Lord Corridor was mistaken to have been so accommodating.

At a time when the salaries of senior BBC managers have been hovering a lot quicker than the speed of inflation, Auntie is taking part in the function of Scrooge. For instance, director of content material Charlotte Moore, spoken of as a potential successor to Lord Corridor, was awarded a 13.eight per cent enhance to £370,000.

When it comes to public relations, it’s absolutely little wanting a catastrophe for the Beeb to be seen hammering aged individuals who kind the core of its most loyal viewers.

With such issues on his plate, you may suppose the very last thing Lord Corridor wants is a bust-up with the brand new Tory administration. However that’s precisely what he has acquired.

Mr Johnson and his advisers consider the Conservatives had been onerous finished by throughout the election marketing campaign. Perish the thought! When did they final get a good crack of the whip? The 1959 election?

One instance of anti-Tory bias was Andrew Neil’s three-minute broadcast tirade in opposition to Mr Johnson for not turning as much as be interviewed by him. The irony is that the often admirable Mr Neil is nearly Auntie’s solely Proper-wing interviewer.

Maybe considerably peevishly, ministers are refusing to go on the Right now programme or BBC2’s Newsnight. Extra worrying for the Beeb are leaks that No 10 could decriminalise the non-payment of the licence payment, which may result in a collapse in its income.

I consider such behaviour could be fairly sneaky of the Authorities. In 2016, an extension of the licence payment was agreed till 2027, which might be reviewed in 2022. Mr Johnson should not pull the plug on that.

However the subsequent director-general should confront the difficulty of anti-Tory bias. It is admittedly tough as a result of, though nominally editor-in-chief, the director-general cannot simply management 1000’s of overwhelmingly Left-of-Centre journalists. Lord Corridor definitely hasn’t.

On each entrance, his successor needs to be much less hidebound. Let’s face it: the licence payment is a relic of the analogue age when there was initially just one station, after which a handful.

Lord Corridor has clung to the licence payment, as he tended to cling to many acquainted issues. However it could’t final for ever

In a world of Netflix, Amazon and Sky (a lot richer now it’s American-owned), it is more and more onerous to justify a funding mannequin that imposes on all house owners of televisions, no matter whether or not they watch the BBC, the authorized obligation to pay an annual cost that now stands at £154.50.

Lord Corridor has clung to the licence payment, as he tended to cling to many acquainted issues. However it could’t final for ever. A subscription service is eminently possible, as former BBC director-general Mark Thompson conceded over the weekend.

Oh, for a brand new director-general who shouldn’t be a BBC apparatchik — somebody with imaginative and prescient and industrial nous, who realises that Auntie should take off her blindfold.

And somebody, too, who will battle to protect these issues the Beeb does higher than anybody else. To paraphrase Lampedusa’s nice novel The Leopard, the BBC should change whether it is to remain largely the identical.

The director-general’s shock departure was additionally painted as a strategic transfer so he may stop Boris Johnson having a say on who changed him.

Insiders claimed that Lord Corridor’s departure now, fairly than in 2022 as anticipated, would permit BBC chairman Sir David Clementi to decide on his successor with out interference.

If Lord Corridor had stayed on, the Authorities may have appointed a brand new chairman who would have been extra doubtless to decide on as his substitute a director-general much less sympathetic to the BBC’s conventional values.

Nonetheless, Robert Peston, the BBC’s former economics editor, speculated final evening that as an alternative of this strategic departure, Lord Corridor may have been pushed.

He mentioned: ‘I am undecided his departure is a pure train of free will.’

Peston claimed he was informed by ‘a very-well-placed supply’ that Lord Corridor hoped to remain on for 2 years, however chairman David Clementi was ‘on manoeuvres’ to switch him.

Writing in The Spectator journal, he added: ‘Whoever replaces Corridor, it’s definitely an appointment that might be of greater than standard significance to the BBC’s future, with the Prime Minister signalling wholesale long-term change in the best way it’s funded.

‘The truth is, the choice on who replaces Lord Corridor might be as necessary as who turns into the following Labour chief.

‘Given the scale of Boris Johnson’s majority, the duty of holding the Authorities to account will in all probability fall extra on the media than on the Opposition.’

The announcement of Lord Corridor’s departure yesterday morning got here as:

÷ The broadcaster confronted strain to nominate a girl as the following director-general within the wake of the gender pay row that has engulfed the broadcaster.

÷ His successor was warned they must battle to maintain the licence payment after the Prime Minister queried its future.

÷ Questions stay over a spread of excellent points, together with: the specter of large payouts to feminine employees, failure to compete with the likes of Netflix and fears that many over-75s could possibly be stripped of their free licences.

Insiders mentioned Lord Corridor had develop into more and more ‘demoralised’ in regards to the gender pay disaster.

However sources near him insisted it didn’t trigger his departure.

Hours after the announcement, it emerged that he had been appointed chairman of the board on the Nationwide Gallery.

Formally, Lord Corridor, 68, claimed he determined to go as a result of he felt it was necessary that the identical director-general ought to see by way of each the mid-term assessment of the BBC’s Constitution in 2022 and its renewal course of in 2027.

However there was a rising perception amongst senior insiders final evening that it was a deliberate ploy to dam Mr Johnson from influencing the selection of the following boss.

The director-general is appointed by the BBC board, led by the chairman, who’s appointed by the Queen on the advice of ministers. Sir David’s ‘time period of appointment’ as chairman runs till February 2021.

The Authorities can then select his substitute.

A BBC insider mentioned: ‘By going now, the following director-general is chosen by the outdated regime – not by somebody handpicked by the Authorities. Partly, I’m positive, they’ll collectively have thought ‘How will we cease the BBC being carved up by this Authorities?’.

‘A method is to place in a brand new director-general earlier than the Authorities will get the prospect to affect the selection by choosing a brand new chairman – the one who will get to select the director-general.’

The BBC goes by way of an powerful interval in its relationship with the Authorities amid rows about bias in its protection and query marks over whether or not the Tories may axe the licence payment.

As relations have soured, ministers have boycotted flagship exhibits, and Mr Johnson refused to be challenged by Andrew Neil within the run-up to the election.

Senior insiders admitted Lord Corridor had ‘had sufficient’ and was ‘drained’ following the litany of current difficulties.

The pay inequality problem for girls had been ‘deeply demoralising’. Lord Corridor, who took up the publish in 2013, revealed his determination in a message to BBC employees, telling them: ‘If I adopted my coronary heart I might genuinely by no means need to depart.’

The BBC will promote the job within the coming weeks so a successor may be present in time for Lord Corridor’s departure in the summertime.

Former chairman Lord Grade described him as a ‘steadying affect’, however added: ‘It’s an undoable job… like being prime minister, it is unimaginable to do.’

Tracy Brabin, Labour’s media spokesman, mentioned: ‘It’s critical the BBC can select its subsequent director-general away from the concern of any political interference.’