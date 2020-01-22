Stephen Malkmus – “Xian Man”

Stephen Malkmus is about to launch his third album in three years. Following 2018 's Sparkle Laborious alongside his longtime band the Jicks and 2019 's electronically inclined solo effort Groove Denied , the as soon as and future Pavement frontman will allegedly take a rootsy tack with this 12 months's Conventional Methods . Malkmus recorded this new one with Chris Funk from the Decemberists and indie rock journeyman Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Zwan, Superwolf, Skunk). The three albums are billed as a trilogy of kinds.
Conventional Methods is credited to Stephen J. Malkmus. It supposedly attracts from centuries of folk-rock traditions and relies round his 12 – string acoustic guitar whereas incorporating a variety of sounds together with number of Afghani devices. Its lead single, “Xian Man,” appears to verify these reviews, however its typically noisy guitar onslaught shouldn’t be precisely a cry from sure Pavement and Jicks tracks of yore (e.g. the one actually titled “Folk Jam”). Funk and Sweeney can be a part of Malkmus' dwell band supporting Conventional Methods alongside Brad Truax (bass) and Jake Morris (drums) and typically Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, daf).
Hear “Xian Man” under.
TRACKLIST:
01 “ACC Kirtan”
02 “Xian Man”
03 “The Greatest Own In Legal History”
04 “Cash Up”
05 “Shadowbanned”
06 “What Kind Of Person”
07 “Flowin 'Robes”
08 “Brainwashed”
09 “Signal Western”
10 “Amberjack”
TOUR DATES:
03 / 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
04 / 01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Corridor
04 / 02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Corridor
04 / 03 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
04 / 04 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
04 / 05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04 / 07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
04 / 08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
04 / 09 – Richmond, VA @ The Nationwide
04 / 10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
04 / 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Switch
04 / 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Corridor
04 / 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
04 / 16 – Montreal, QC @ L'Astral
04 / 17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Corridor
04 / 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
04 / 19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Corridor
Conventional Methods is out three/6 on Matador. Pre-order it right here.
CREDIT: Samuel Gehrke and Chris Shonting
