Stephen Malkmus – “Xian Man”

Stephen Malkmus is about to launch his third album in three years. Following 2018 's Sparkle Laborious alongside his longtime band the Jicks and 2019 's electronically inclined solo effort Groove Denied , the as soon as and future Pavement frontman will allegedly take a rootsy tack with this 12 months's Conventional Methods . Malkmus recorded this new one with Chris Funk from the Decemberists and indie rock journeyman Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Zwan, Superwolf, Skunk). The three albums are billed as a trilogy of kinds.

Conventional Methods is credited to Stephen J. Malkmus. It supposedly attracts from centuries of folk-rock traditions and relies round his 12 – string acoustic guitar whereas incorporating a variety of sounds together with number of Afghani devices. Its lead single, “Xian Man,” appears to verify these reviews, however its typically noisy guitar onslaught shouldn’t be precisely a cry from sure Pavement and Jicks tracks of yore (e.g. the one actually titled “Folk Jam”). Funk and Sweeney can be a part of Malkmus' dwell band supporting Conventional Methods alongside Brad Truax (bass) and Jake Morris (drums) and typically Qais Essar (rabab) and Eric Zang (kaval, udu, daf).

Hear “Xian Man” under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “ACC Kirtan”

02 “Xian Man”

03 “The Greatest Own In Legal History”

04 “Cash Up”

05 “Shadowbanned”

06 “What Kind Of Person”

07 “Flowin 'Robes”

08 “Brainwashed”

09 “Signal Western”

10 “Amberjack”

TOUR DATES:

03 / 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

04 / 01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Corridor

04 / 02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Corridor

04 / 03 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

04 / 04 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

04 / 05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04 / 07 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

04 / 08 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

04 / 09 – Richmond, VA @ The Nationwide

04 / 10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

04 / 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Switch

04 / 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Corridor

04 / 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

04 / 16 – Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

04 / 17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Corridor

04 / 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

04 / 19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Corridor

Conventional Methods is out three/6 on Matador. Pre-order it right here.