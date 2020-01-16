WASHINGTON—After studying that Ukraine police had opened an investigation into whether or not associates of the president had surveilled the diplomat in Kyiv final 12 months, White Home senior advisor Stephen Miller was reportedly upset Thursday at being handed over for a job stalking feminine U.S. ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. “When I found out that some of Giuliani’s goons had been tailing the ambassador around Ukraine, my heart just sank—I mean, how could they decide to follow a lady around and not pick me to do the job?” mentioned Miller, who added that after all of the thankless duties he had carried out for the Trump administration over three-plus years in workplace, he figured he can be on the high of the record when a plum gig like stalking a lady on the administration’s behalf got here alongside. “If I had known there was an opening for shadowing an important lady, I would’ve absolutely thrown my hat in the ring. Maybe I got passed over because I’m already stalking a bunch of women here in the U.S., but I still would’ve been able to manage my time and make it work. It really hurts that they didn’t even bother to ask. It would be one thing if I didn’t have any experience in tracking women without them knowing, but I’m really good at it. I can keep quiet in an alleyway, or stay awake idling in the car, or huddle in a closet without a peep for hours. And I’m really good at gathering hair and undergarments. I just wish they’d given me a chance.” At press time, Miller had determined to cheer himself up by mendacity under the previous ambassador’s mattress sporting her clothes whereas she was asleep.