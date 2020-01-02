Former Broncos safeties Steve Atwater and John Lynch are among the many 15 modern-era finalists for the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame’s Class of 2020.

The 15 finalists have been chosen from a pool of 25 semifinalists revealed in November. The unique pool was 122.

Every finalist can be introduced to the 48-member choice committee Feb. 1 in Miami, website of the Tremendous Bowl. 5 people can be chosen for induction in Canton, Ohio, in August.

Atwater is a finalist for the third time (second consecutive 12 months) in his ninth 12 months as a semifinalist. Lynch is a finalist for the seventh time in his eighth 12 months as a semifinalist.

Atwater performed the primary 10 years of an 11-season profession with the Broncos, beginning all 155 video games and making 1,125 tackles and 24 interceptions. He was a nine-time Professional Bowl choice and an All-Professional honoree in 1991-92.

“Steve has been overlooked, but last year came very close,” Broncos president/CEO Joe Ellis stated earlier this week. “I’ve got my fingers crossed for him. He should be in there.”

Lynch, the present San Francisco 49ers common supervisor, performed the ultimate 4 years of his 15-season profession for the Broncos (304 tackles), incomes a Professional Bowl choice in every season and showing in 60 video games. He was a two-time All-Professional choice for Tampa Bay. In 224 video games (191 begins), Lynch had 26 interceptions and 1,054 tackles.

Atwater and Lynch have been inducted to the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 2005 and ’16, respectively.

Along with the modern-era class, the Corridor is inducting a particular 20-member Centennial Class: Ten senior gamers (retired greater than 25 years), three contributors (non-player or coach) and two coaches. Former Broncos linebacker Randy Gradishar and coach Dan Reeves are among the many 38 finalists. A voting panel will decide the inductees this month.

The Corridor induction ceremony has had latest Broncos connections in working again Terrell Davis (2017) and cornerback Champ Bailey and proprietor Pat Bowlen (2019).