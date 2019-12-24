Steve Austin Hated His Heel Turn In WWE

Steve Austin shocked followers at WrestleMania 17 when he turned heel. He joined forces with Vince McMahon and left a surprised Houston crowd as The Rock misplaced on the present of reveals. This can be a determination Austin nonetheless regrets.

Whereas talking to Pardon My Take Steve Austin mirrored on that WrestleMania 17 heel flip. He admitted that he’s nonetheless ready to present Vince McMahon a stunner as nicely, however that by no means occurred.

“I’ve re-thought that thing so many times, and if I could call the audible now, I would have just told him, ‘Hey man, I ain’t feeling it,’ because here’s how I was feeling leading into that. I thought I was starting to flat-line just a little bit, and I said, ‘OK man, a change is good,’ and Vince always likes to do something big at a WrestleMania, well we didn’t really have anything big there, so I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll turn heel, that’s what we do, you get hot, and then you turn heel, and then it’s even hotter.’ Most times, yes, but it has to be warranted and it has to be for a reason. And all of a sudden, when I did that that night, if I could go back, I woulda just said, ‘Hey man, I’m calling an audible,’ watch the stunner, and then stun his ass, woulda maintained my babyface run.”

Steve Austin and Vince McMahon have been such good rivals followers didn’t need to see them as associates. That storyline ultimately went away they usually moved on, however it nonetheless stands out as one thing that numerous followers would like to neglect.

