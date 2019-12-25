Steve Austin Jokes That Vince McMahon Doesn’t Pick Up His Calls Anymore

Steve Austin and Vince McMahon have a really attention-grabbing relationship. Their historical past as rivals is a well-told story, however in addition they have a private friendship. That being stated, each Austin and McMahon are very busy males.

Whereas chatting with Pardon My Take, Steve Austin joked about how his relationship with Vince McMahon has modified.

There was as soon as a time with Austin was making McMahon some huge cash. That meant he acquired preferential therapy with issues like having his phone calls answered. Now issues aren’t so immediate with getting known as again.

“Yeah, we got along for the most part all the time. It was funny, I tell people to this that are still in the game. There was a day back when I was the guy, if I called Vince, his phone didn’t ring one full time, ‘Hello?’ Because I was that guy. Hell, now I ring it and it goes to voicemail and I’m lucky if he calls me back. But we always got along for the most part.”

Clearly, Steve Austin and Vince McMahon nonetheless get alongside. If Austin didn’t need to work with WWE he may merely go and generate profits elsewhere at this level. It was nonetheless a pleasant little bit of humor from the Rattlesnake to offer us slightly perception on his friendship with The Chairman Of The Board.

