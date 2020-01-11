Steve Austin On Whose Decision It Was To Retire From WWE

Steve Austin is a six-time WWE Champion. He retired from in-ring competitors in 2003, however he can’t assist however marvel what would have been subsequent if he may have stored wrestling.

Whereas talking to Bleacher Report, Steve Austin defined how arduous it was to lastly decide to retire from the ring. It wasn’t a simple resolution, however Austin finally did what was greatest for his personal well being.

“I spent a lot of time hunting, fishing and drinking,” Austin recalled. “Just trying to deal with it. … To walk away from the business was hard. I was talking to Dale Earnhardt Jr. last year on my show on USA Network, about how all the concussions caught up with him, he had to pull his own plug. A doctor wasn’t going to tell him, ‘Hey, you need to quit.’ He pulled the plug on himself. I did the same thing.” “A doctor didn’t look me in the eyes and say, ‘Steve, you must retire now.’ It was a decision I had to make for myself. When you’re flying high, and you’re this badass, tough-ass Stone Cold guy, and all your peers are just as tough as you, and you’re riding down the road doing something you’re so passionate about and you love so much, it would be anybody’s dream to live that kind of life. And all of a sudden you’ve got to make a decision to take yourself out of the game. It was extremely hard to deal with.”

Austin has two reveals now. The Damaged Cranium Classes offers followers with an opportunity to see The Rattlesnake sit down with WWE legends and decide their brains. His USA Community present sees him get to know folks from all areas of the sports activities and leisure trade. Straight Up With Steve Austin was simply renewed for a second season.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin won’t be wrestling anymore, however he’s removed from “retired.”