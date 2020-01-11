Steve Austin On Wondering What Else He Could Have Done In WWE

Steve Austin doesn’t wrestle anymore. Though he appeared to tease one other match not too long ago that doesn’t appear to be within the playing cards. He’s suffered too many accidents and the “stack of dimes” that he calls his neck has been by way of sufficient abuse.

Whereas chatting with Bleacher Report, Steve Austin admitted how exhausting it was to stroll away from the ring. Now he sees Superstars performing of their prime past his retirement age. Austin is 55 years previous, however he can’t assist however surprise what number of angles he handed up by retiring when he did.

“They always ask me, ‘Do you miss it?’ No, man, because it’s been so long now that … I mean, I have to be over it now. But, there is a small part of me, even though I don’t live in the past, that says, ‘Man, when you’re 38 years old, man, in wrestling, you’re really in your prime.’” “All of the learning that I’d done, working angles, talking promos, psychology with the crowd. You’re really honed up at that age. And so to walk away from the table at seemingly a prime-time age was very, very tough for me to do, at many levels.”



Steve Austin remains to be very a lot part of the WWE Universe and that may hopefully by no means change. His in-ring profession is perhaps over, however The Rattlesnake left a tremendous legacy even when he wonders what else he may have completed.