Steve Austin Talks Triple H Not Drinking Alcohol

Triple H is The Recreation, however he received’t be closing down any bars.

Throughout The Damaged Cranium Session, Steve Austin requested The Undertaker a couple of very well-known photograph from WWE historical past. Within the course of, The Rattlesnake interjected that though Triple H is in that iconic photograph, he’s not a drinker

“Here’s the thing about Triple H — Triple H does not drink. Every now and then on a blue moon he will have one beer or one drink with the guys just because he’s one of the guys. Sometimes there’s that saying ‘never trust a guy who don’t drink’… [The Undertaker said he never felt that way] No — but, every now and then he would drink and everybody knew that was his gig. That was who he was he wasn’t an alcohol guy so you respected that.”

The Undertaker went on to say that it’s exhausting to keep away from ingesting alcohol ‘in this business, in this atmosphere.’ Austin concurred and stated that he’s by no means seen Triple H drunk. That actually solely added to the explanations to respect WWE’s COO.

