Steve Gillespie Passes Away At 56

We’re deeply saddened to listen to in regards to the passing of Steve Gillespie. He was solely 56 years previous and no particulars have been launched regarding reason for demise.

Gillespie was discovered useless in his automotive. His most notable run was as Dr. Hannibal in FMW teaming with Dr. Luther. Dave Meltzer famous on Wrestling Observer Radio that he heard Gillespie was “involved in the training of Chris Jericho and Lance Storm” as properly.

Gillespie had a run with WWE as an enhancement expertise. He additionally labored with Stampede wrestling later in his profession through the 1980’s. He additionally held a number of titles together with the CRMW Mid-Heavyweight Title on two events and the CRMW Tag Workforce Titles three completely different occasions.

Our ideas exit to everybody concerned on this unhappy scenario.