Steve Martin and Martin Short to reunite on screen for new Hulu comedy series

Comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Quick are set to reunite on display screen for a brand new Hulu comedy sequence, in accordance with studies.

Learn extra: The perfect comedies on Netflix proper now

Famed for working collectively on films equivalent to Three Amigos and Father of the Bride, longtime buddies Martin and Quick will star in a brand new sequence govt produced by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman.

The challenge was introduced in the course of the Tv Critics Affiliation’s winter press tour in Pasadena, The Hollywood Reporter studies.

“Hulu’s success in original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent,” stated Craig Erwich, senior Vice President of originals at Hulu. “From the Steve Martin challenge, second sequence orders of Ramy and Dollface, to exhibits like Little Fires In all places, our momentum in authentic content material is stronger than ever.”

The present is alleged to revolve round three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and instantly discover themselves wrapped up in a single.

Set to be produced by Disney-owned 20th Century Fox TV, the challenge is presently and not using a title. It will likely be co-created by Martin and John Hoffman (Grace and Frankie), whereas Fogelman’s This Is Us colleague Jess Rosenthal may even govt produce alongside Quick.

Martin and Quick lately wrapped Steve Martin and Martin Quick: An Night You Will Overlook for the Remainder of Your Life, a musical comedy tour that was was a Netflix particular in 2018.

In the meantime, the primary trailer for brand spanking new Hulu TV sequence Excessive Constancy starring Zoë Kravitz has been launched.

Created by Sarah Kucserka and Veronica West, the 10-episode sequence primarily based on Nick Hornby’s basic ebook will reimagine the of navel-gazing music retailer proprietor Rob Gordon from a feminine perspective.