Steve-O From Jackass Gives Marriage Counseling To Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne

Ronda Rousey has some actually cool associates. She just lately invited Jackass star Steve-O to Browsey Acres for slightly tour. Whereas he was visiting, the comic helped the Baddest Lady On The Planet out together with her marriage.

“Uncle Steve-O’s Marriage Mediation” sounds just like the sort of sequence that would actually take off. He was joyful to assist out Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne with many issues they’re presently having of their marriage.

Travis Brown had a problem about Ronda swimming with sharks and taking part in with harmful animals. Rousey needed to proceed swimming with the damaging fish. There have been loads extra points deal with as nicely.

This complete video was accomplished up with piped-in crowd sounds to make it seem to be they’d a wild studio viewers. It had an actual daytime discuss present really feel.

You possibly can try the video under. There are lots of points that Rousey and Browne appear to have. Steve-O may must cease in for an additional counseling go to quickly to allow them to proceed this distinctive model of remedy.