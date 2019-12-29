December 29, 2019 | 2:44pm

Home Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Sunday accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi of delaying sending articles of impeachment towards President Trump to the Senate as a result of she is aware of the Democrats have “a weak case.”

“They had a weak case. I think she knows they had a weak case,” the Louisiana congressman stated on “Fox News Sunday.”

“There was no evidence and no crime committed. And, yet, they still wanted to impeach the president to appease their radical base,” he added.

The Democrat-led Home on Dec. 18 licensed two articles of impeachment — abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress — towards Trump, claiming the president withheld navy assist from Ukraine to pressure the nation into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden.

Home Democrats say they’re withholding the articles from the Senate till Majority Chief Mitch McConnell outlines how he’ll conduct the chamber’s trial on whether or not to take away Trump from workplace.

However Scalise railed towards the delay, claiming it was “just exposing the fact [Pelosi] has no case and is trying to have one more bite at the apple.”

“They have this obsession, it seems like, with carrying out this political vendetta that they have against the president, instead of working with them to get things done,” he stated, including it was “time for the Senate to do their job.”