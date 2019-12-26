Steve Smith Mocked With “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Placard

Steve Smith might need overcome the ball-tampering scandal to make a superb return to Take a look at cricket, however the New Zealand followers didn’t miss their probability to rub salt into the wound. On the Melbourne Cricket Floor (MCG) on Thursday, a New Zealand fan mocked Steve Smith with “I know what you did last summer” placard. One other New Zealand fan was seen carrying a “I’m Sorry” placard with a well-known picture of Smith crying throughout Day 1 of the second Take a look at. Nevertheless, unperturbed by the mocking, Steve Smith displayed his dedication to stay unbeaten on 77 runs at stumps on Day 1.

Smith, 30, introduced up his 28th Take a look at half-century off 103 balls — his first in 4 Assessments. Within the course of, he surpassed Greg Chappell (7,110 runs) to grow to be Australia’s 10th highest run-scorer in Take a look at cricket, with David Boon’s 7,422 his subsequent goal.

Smith is presently second within the Take a look at rankings with 911 factors. He holds a powerful common of 63.14 within the longest format of the sport with the assistance of 26 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

Australia presently lead the three-match Take a look at sequence towards New Zealand 1-Zero. The third Take a look at shall be performed on the Sydney Cricket Floor from January three, 2020.

Australia are second within the World Take a look at Championship standings with 216 factors from eight matches. India lead the standings with 360 factors from seven matches.

Australia shall be touring India for a three-match One-Day Worldwide (ODI) sequence, ranging from January 14, 2020, on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.