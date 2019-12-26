News sports

Steve Smith Mocked With “I Know What You Did Last Summer” Placard

December 26, 2019
2 Min Read
Steve Smith Mocked By New Zealand Fans With

Steve Smith was mocked by New Zealand followers at Melbourne Cricket Floor (MCG). © AFP

Steve Smith might need overcome the ball-tampering scandal to make a superb return to Take a look at cricket, however the New Zealand followers didn’t miss their probability to rub salt into the wound. On the Melbourne Cricket Floor (MCG) on Thursday, a New Zealand fan mocked Steve Smith with “I know what you did last summer” placard. One other New Zealand fan was seen carrying a “I’m Sorry” placard with a well-known picture of Smith crying throughout Day 1 of the second Take a look at. Nevertheless, unperturbed by the mocking, Steve Smith displayed his dedication to stay unbeaten on 77 runs at stumps on Day 1.

Smith, 30, introduced up his 28th Take a look at half-century off 103 balls — his first in 4 Assessments. Within the course of, he surpassed Greg Chappell (7,110 runs) to grow to be Australia’s 10th highest run-scorer in Take a look at cricket, with David Boon’s 7,422 his subsequent goal.

Smith is presently second within the Take a look at rankings with 911 factors. He holds a powerful common of 63.14 within the longest format of the sport with the assistance of 26 centuries and 28 half-centuries.

Australia presently lead the three-match Take a look at sequence towards New Zealand 1-Zero. The third Take a look at shall be performed on the Sydney Cricket Floor from January three, 2020.

Australia are second within the World Take a look at Championship standings with 216 factors from eight matches. India lead the standings with 360 factors from seven matches.

Australia shall be touring India for a three-match One-Day Worldwide (ODI) sequence, ranging from January 14, 2020, on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.


Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment