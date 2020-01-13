Steve Smith To Return To Bat At No.3 For ODI Series Against India

Steve Smith will return to bat at No.three within the One-Day Worldwide (ODI) sequence towards India, ranging from Tuesday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It additionally means Marnus Labuschagne, who is about to make his potential ODI debut, will bat down the order. Steve Smith, the prolific Australia batsman, will bat at his most popular spot for the primary time since 2018, based on a report in cricket.com.au. Within the World Cup 2019, Steve Smith had batted majorly at No.four.

Smith, 30, will likely be duly examined towards the formidable India bowling line-up. Nonetheless, the second ranked ODI batsman, will carry the onus of the visiting facet and look to take advantage of the circumstances in India. He has been in elegant kind ever since returning to the worldwide circuit after serving a ban for the ball-tampering scandal.

Smith has scored 3810 runs in ODIs at a mean of 41.41. He has hit eight centuries and 23 half-centuries on this format with the excessive rating of 164.

Australia will play three ODIs towards India. The second match will likely be performed in Rajkot whereas the sequence will conclude with the ultimate match in Bengaluru on January 19.

After India, Australia are slated to tour South Africa for three-match Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) sequence and as many ODIs, beginning in Johannesburg from February 21.