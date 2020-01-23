January 23, 2020 | 7:28am | Up to date January 23, 2020 | 7:31am

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin jabbed teenage activist Greta Thunberg Thursday, saying she ought to examine economics earlier than lecturing world leaders about local weather change.

Mnuchin slammed the Swedish local weather crusader in a press briefing on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, the place he was requested how Thunberg’s name for divestment from fossil fuels would have an effect on the American financial mannequin.

“Is she the chief economist? Who is she? I’m confused,” the previous Goldman Sachs government mentioned, including that the comment was “a joke.”

“After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us,” he continued.

Mnuchin’s swipe got here two days after President Trump slammed environmental “alarmists” to a crowd at Davos that included 17-year-old Thunberg, who rose to worldwide fame for her weekly protests in opposition to inaction to fight local weather change.

Trump dismissed “perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse” whilst he dedicated the US to the “One Trillion Trees” initiative meant to offset carbon emissions.

Greta Thunberg EPA

Thunberg has criticized a number of US environmental insurance policies, together with Trump’s resolution to withdraw from the 2015 Paris settlement to clamp down on world warming. Mnuchin mentioned Trump “absolutely believes” in a wholesome atmosphere regardless of that transfer.

“What the president objects to is the Paris agreement, because he thought it was an unfair agreement for the United States,” Mnuchin mentioned.

Trump has beforehand sparred with Thunberg, whom Time journal named its 2019 Particular person of the 12 months. After she received the glory in December, he tweeted that she ought to “work on her anger management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

He went after Thunberg once more in a Tuesday interview with the Wall Road Journal, claiming he didn’t know her and calling her “very angry.”

With Put up wires