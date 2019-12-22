Steven Tyler spent ”many years” feeling angry at being forced into rehab by Aerosmith bandmates

Steven Tyler says he spent ”a few years” feeling indignant at being compelled into rehab by his Aerosmith bandmates as they went on trip.

In a brand new interview with Haute Residing, the band’s frontman spoke about his stint in rehab and what it took for him to lastly get sober.

“There were no such things as rehabs; there were mental institutions. I went away in ’84 and ’86, and I didn’t really get it,” he stated, referring to among the occasions he failed to detox. “The early 80s were terrible, and drugs took us down. I was the first one to get treatment.”

For Tyler, his breakthrough second got here in 1988 when his administration and the remainder of Aerosmith stepped in and “pulled an intervention” on him.

“They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over,’” he stated. “So, I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation.”

Now, the frontman feels ”grateful” that he was the topic of an intervention within the late 1980s.

“But today because of that moment… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety,” he stated.

The 71-year-old additionally stated he’s ”past grateful” to have had the assist of his bandmates, Joe Perry, Koey Kramer, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton, particularly within the troublesome occasions they’ve confronted of their private lives.

”I stayed on this band as a result of I do know the ability that Joe and I’ve from all of the songs that we’ve written, or Brad and Tom and Joey,” he stated. ”Joey has been right here by means of thick and skinny.

”I’ve had many occasions in my life the place I simply couldn’t deal with, whether or not it was a wedding or my habit had reared its ugly head, and the remainder of the blokes within the band will not be in contrast to that. However now we have all seen one another by means of it, and we’re right here at the moment.”

He added: ”My complete life is goals coming true. I’m so past grateful for all of it.”

In the meantime, Aerosmith have confirmed that they’re enjoying Glastonbury subsequent yr.

The rock icons, led by frontman Steven Tyler, included an look on the iconic pageant in a brand new listing of European 2020 tour dates which was despatched to followers earlier this month (December 6).

In accordance with the official itemizing, the ‘Love In An Elevator’ band will play Glastonbury on June 27, the Saturday of the pageant.