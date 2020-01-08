STICKY SITUATION: Men arrested after glue used to alter lottery ticket

Two males are underneath arrest after glue was used to change a Mississippi scratch-off lottery ticket with the profitable numbers.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, pleaded not responsible Tuesday after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering a counterfeit instrument over $1,000, stories the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. Latham was additionally charged with false ID Data.

Two individuals tried to say a US $100,000 prize Monday morning on the Mississippi Lottery Corp.’s headquarters within the Jackson suburb of Flowood, stated spokesperson Meg Annison.

Lottery officers instantly decided the ticket, which was additionally signed, was faux after noticing the profitable numbers had been glued and notified native police, Annison stated.

She added measures corresponding to a bar code helped lottery officers to find out if a ticket is actual or not.

Police arrived and arrested Latham and Sparks with out incident.