News

STICKY SITUATION: Men arrested after glue used to alter lottery ticket

January 8, 2020
1 Min Read

Two males are underneath arrest after glue was used to change a Mississippi scratch-off lottery ticket with the profitable numbers.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, pleaded not responsible Tuesday after being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering a counterfeit instrument over $1,000, stories the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. Latham was additionally charged with false ID Data.

Two individuals tried to say a US $100,000 prize Monday morning on the Mississippi Lottery Corp.’s headquarters within the Jackson suburb of Flowood, stated spokesperson Meg Annison.

Lottery officers instantly decided the ticket, which was additionally signed, was faux after noticing the profitable numbers had been glued and notified native police, Annison stated.

She added measures corresponding to a bar code helped lottery officers to find out if a ticket is actual or not.

Police arrived and arrested Latham and Sparks with out incident.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment