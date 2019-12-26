STINSON: Vasek Pospisil is Postmedia’s Male Athlete of the Year

The U.S. Open has not, typically, been type to Vasek Pospisil. The smothering humidity of New York in late summer time has induced him issues, and it’s by no means been a spot the place he’s particularly snug.

This previous August introduced much more challenges. Pospisil, the 29-year-old from Vancouver, suffered a again harm within the fall of 2018 that had stored him off the tennis court docket for many of a 12 months. He had surgical procedure in January, and had performed simply six matches at any degree in 2019, with two wins, earlier than arriving in New York to face Russia’s Karen Khachanov, the ninth-ranked participant on the ATP Tour.

Pospisil dropped the primary set. However then he gained the second. And the third. Ultimately, Pospisil would discover himself battling in a fifth set in opposition to one of many high gamers on the earth, at a match the place longevity had at all times been an issue.

And you already know what? He felt good.



Vasek Pospisil hits to Karen Khachanov of Russia throughout U.S. Open tennis motion at USTA Billie Jean King Nationwide Tennis Middle in Flushing, N.Y., Aug. 27, 2019.

Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY Sports activities

Pospisil says he remembers being within the warmth of the match, and looking out over at his participant’s field, “And I was, like, ‘wow, I’m fine.’ You know, U.S. Open, it’s pretty humid, and I have a history of having issues there, but there I was, post-surgery, and having been off the tour for eight months, and then coming back and beating a top-10 player in a five setter at the U.S. Open, was definitely unexpected.”

Whoops, spoiler alert. Pospisil gained the match, as he factors out. It was the primary time he had ever overwhelmed a top-10 participant at a Grand Slam, and it was on the very brief listing of largest wins of his profession. And it got here just some months after he puzzled if he would ever be capable to play top-level tennis once more. Not lengthy after that, Pospisil, now ranked 150th on the earth, joined Canada’s Davis Cup squad for the competitors’s ultimate rounds in Madrid. Pressed into service with Felix Auger-Aliassime recovering from an harm, all Pospisil did was win three straight matches in opposition to gamers 12th, 36th and 48th on the earth, as Canada posted upset wins over Italy, america, and Australia. He lastly misplaced a match to Russia’s Andrey Rublev within the semis, however together with companion Denis Shapovalov gained a third-set tiebreaker in doubles to provide Canada a historic first berth within the finals. Pospisil would stay on the sidelines for the ensuing loss to a powerhouse Spain group enjoying on its house court docket, nevertheless it had been a wild journey nonetheless.

From hospital mattress, to hard-court upsets, to the fun of his nation’s finest Davis Cup end, Pospisil is the selection as Postmedia’s Male Athlete of the 12 months for 2019.

“It’s pretty crazy,” Pospisil says in an interview concerning the lows after which highs of his season. “It doesn’t really, like, completely make sense to me.”

That could be a honest evaluation. Pospisil was ranked within the high 30 in 2015, after a run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals adopted a doubles title on the All-England Membership a 12 months earlier. However he struggled to remain injury-free and play constant tennis, and in the meantime a brand new era of Canadian stars arrived. By final fall, he tried to rehabilitate a disc subject in his again, however ultimately opted for surgical procedure. It was a danger.

“Before going through the process it wouldn’t really make sense to me to go from being, kind of, in the complete worst physical state of your career to playing some of your best tennis in your career within just a few months,” Pospisil says. “Yeah, I can’t explain it.”

He permits that the surgical procedure and therapy for a herniated disc may need had the sudden good thing about clearing up some back-related points that had plagued him for years.

“I always knock on wood when I say this, but I haven’t had any back issues for four months. Like, I’m totally good,” he says. “Prior to that injury, I mean I had something going on with my back almost on a monthly basis. I just feel like I always had some back issues lingering. Since coming back, this is the first time in five years that I’ve felt this good.”

He says he knew there was an opportunity that he would go into surgical procedure and are available out with no shot at being a world-class athlete.

“I’m very optimistic and ambitious, but I’m also realistic,” he says. “And the reality was that I had no idea what would happen. I’ve never had surgery before so I had no idea how my body was going to react. There’s a history of athletes having surgeries and then coming back and never quite, you know, hitting that peak of their performance that they had achieved before, so I definitely had the doubts.”

These doubts didn’t final lengthy. The upset win in New York, after which two Challenger match wins, successfully the minor leagues of the ATP, and Pospisil was rolling into the Davis Cup in November, despite the fact that he wasn’t positive what sort of function he would play.

“I came in really confident, I no longer had these question marks about my body or my level of play, but it was now a reality where I was like ‘Oh, I can go and I can beat anybody’,” he says.

This can be a good way of thinking for the Davis Cup, which very similar to golf’s Ryder Cup is the one place the place the same old well mannered decorum goes out the window. A Davis Cup could be wild and intense. For Pospisil, sporting the maple leaf on his shirt additionally issues loads.

“It’s very prestigious and I love playing for my country and my team,” he says, “So there’s a lot more on the line. And, you know, that can create a lot more tension in the body.” It may be a lot extra emotional, and consequently a lot extra exhausting, he says. “But what was interesting was that, because I kind of came in with this confidence, I was also a little bit more relaxed in those moments, then maybe in some prior Davis Cup matches where the tension affects you.”

For a man nonetheless attempting to get his tennis legs again, it was an enormous ask, and the shock wins simply meant that there have been extra matches to come back.

“You feel like you’re pushing the limit, but at the same time that was also one of the most enjoyable weeks in my career,” Pospisil says.



Vasek Pospisil makes an attempt to return the ball whereas teammate Felix Auger-Aliassime seems on of their doubles match in opposition to Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin of France in the course of the Rogers Cup at IGA Stadium in Montreal, Aug. 5, 2019.

Minas Panagiotakis / Getty Pictures

The lengthy harm layoff in 2019 additionally compelled Pospisil to consider life after tennis, and so he used a few of that down time to throw himself into work as a member of the ATP Gamers Council. The Canadian rapidly grew to become a number one voice within the push to have higher monetary safety for gamers on the fringes of the large males’s and girls’s excursions. His impression was such that in New York, having simply gained one of many matches of his life in opposition to Khachanov, Pospisil spent most of his post-game media session answering questions on compensation and job safety of tour gamers. His argument then is similar as it’s now: that you could be a world-class athlete, however the prize cash within the early rounds barely covers journey and coaching prices. “You see someone who is just outside the top 150 in the world, they are an amazing player and they are playing in the Grand Slams and in the big events, but they are still losing money,” Pospisil says. “It’s a big issue.” It’s an fascinating problem to deal with. The game’s largest stars are additionally those that take advantage of cash, and it’s these voices who could be almost definitely to power concessions from the assorted match operators. It’s a dialogue that Pospisil says he desires to make occur.

“I’ve said it many times now, but I kind of look at the back surgery as a blessing in disguise,” he says. “I feel like I have matured so much as a person and came back with a different perspective on the sport.”

And, given the outcomes of the previous few months, he additionally has his tennis to fret about.

“I feel like I can break new ground,” Pospisil says. “I feel like I’m actually at a pretty good age to do that and physically I’m in a good spot and my tennis is better than ever. So, I don’t see why not.”

It’s not precisely the perspective that he had when compelled on to the working desk a 12 months in the past. However a few of the largest wins of your profession can do wonders on your perspective. Pospisil wasn’t positive if he’d ever make the Davis Cup group once more. Then he did, and helped it obtain an unthinkable outcome.

“It was extremely special to have it become a reality, especially after the surgery and after the last two to three years haven’t been the best in terms of consistency on the tour,” he says. After which he was on the market in Madrid, within the pink and white. And he was successful. “It was kind of like the perfect everything,” Pospisil says. “The stars kind of aligned. And, yeah, I was just kind of going with the wave.”

