Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Stoke host Sheffield Wednesday in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

Stoke host Sheffield Wednesday in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

What time is Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday?

Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How you can watch Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and dwell stream

You possibly can watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Soccer Crimson Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers also can stream the match by way of the Sky Sports activities app.

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Crimson Button usually are not accessible on NOW TV.

Match prediction:

Michael O’Neill is struggling to show the ship round at Stoke whereas Sheffield Wednesday have super-charged their season with a splash to 3rd because of Steven Fletcher’s strikes.

Prediction: Stoke Zero-2 Sheffield Wednesday