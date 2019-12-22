Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Stoke host Sheffield Wednesday in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot that you must find out about learn how to watch the Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday?

Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at three:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Tips on how to watch Stoke v Sheffield Wednesday on TV and reside stream

You may watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Soccer Pink Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports activities subscribers may stream the match through the Sky Sports activities app.

Sadly, occasions on the Sky Sports activities Pink Button usually are not obtainable on NOW TV.

Prediction: Stoke – Sheffield Wednesday